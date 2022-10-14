Three members of the Southern Pines Police Department have been promoted to the rank of sergeant, the department announced Thursday.
According to a press release, the department conducted a promotional assessment on Sept. 28-29, during which candidates were evaluated on their knowledge, skills and abilities to perform in the assignment. The assessment included a written exercise, an interview panel and a management scenario. Candidate performance was evaluated by law enforcement and emergency services professionals from across the state.
Following the assessment center, the Southern Pines Police Department announced the promotions of Sgt. Greg Powers, Sgt. William Byloff and Sgt. Mark Davies.
Powers is a 12-year law enforcement officer, currently assigned to the patrol division, who began his career with the Southern Pines Police Department. He was previously assigned to the investigation division, with extensive experience conducting criminal investigations. Powers has experience as a K-9 handler, is a current member of the Special Response Team, and is a certified field training officer.
Byloff has nine years of experience in law enforcement and began his career with the Fayetteville Police Department, serving in the patrol and investigation divisions. He has been with the Southern Pines Police Department since November 2020, assigned to the patrol and investigation divisions most recently. Byloff has extensive training in the criminal investigative process. He is a current member of the Special Response Team and he is a certified field training officer.
Davies has 11 years of experience in law enforcement. He began his career with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, serving in the patrol division. He has been with the Southern Pines Police Department since April 2021, assigned to the patrol division and he most recently served as a K-9 handler. Davies has prior experience as a first line supervisor. He is a current member of the Special Response Team and is a certified field training officer.
