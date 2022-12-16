The Southern Pines Town Council, which has seen hearings for several developments stretch out over months this past year, will carry over another one into the new year.
Following more than four hours of discussion about the proposed construction of golf cottages at the Southern Pines Country Club, the council paused further debate until its January meeting.
The 10 cottages are proposed off of Country Court Circle, where the former Elks Club Lodge stood. The Elks Club was demolished last year following the purchase of Southern Pines Golf Club by the Bell family and partner Haresh Tharani.
They also own the Mid Pines and Pine Needles golf resorts. These cottages would feed into their existing resort system, allowing golf groups to stay at one of the resorts and play across all three courses.
The hearing began with a one-hour discussion concerning whether nearby residents could testify without being an “expert” on a subject or in immediate harm because of the development.
Attorney Andrew Petesch called resident Dennis Hunt to explain his concerns. Hunt’s home is 65 feet from the development. He said the cottages would bring unwanted noise and light pollution, trash, loud music and a transient population into the neighborhood. He also said the project could degrade his family’s enjoyment and use of outdoor space.
After council members heard several examples of court hearings and a lengthy discussion on what may impact someone’s welfare, the residents were permitted to each speak for three minutes. Other residents echoed the concerns of Hunt. Kim Collins Cotty, who lives 300 yards away from the proposed eight-room cottage, said she wants to keep the neighborhood quiet and safe.
Bob Koontz, a professional land planner with the Southern Pines firm Koontz Jones Design working on the project, brought up the previous Elks Club, which featured a pool and clubhouse. The clubhouse is included in the proposed plan, but the pool will be removed.
“The lodge was a place where folks could gather, eat, drink, karaoke and drink some more,” Koontz said. “It was definitely an active destination.”
Koontz spent time addressing concerns raised at the town planning board’s November meeting, including the number of allowed guests and how the cottages would be rented.
There would be nine four-bedroom cottages and one eight-bedroom cottage for a total of 44 rooms. On the special-use permit, the applicants wrote 56 rooms in case they can create basement-level rooms, because the cottages are on a slope.
The bedrooms are set up as suites with two people per room. When questioned about the maximum number of people allowed in a room, Koontz said the resorts at Mid Pines and Pine Needles restrict the number of people per room and would likely do the same at this location. At two people per room, the maximum number of guests in the cottages at one time would be 112.
Koontz clarified that the cottages will be rented as a single unit each, meaning only one golf group will stay in each cottage at a time. He emphasized that the cottages are classified as a golf course resort, not a motel.
There would be staff on the property during regular business hours to take care of the cottages and a 24-hour security officer who would routinely travel to this resort, as they currently do for the between Mid Pines and Pine Needles.
Traffic in and out of the resort would change with the new plan to create a more fluid approach for visitors. A concrete golf cart path will lead from the parking lot to the cottages.
Travis Fluitt, traffic engineer on the project, used the Institute of Engineers Trip Generation manual to estimate the number of daily trips in and out of the golf resort.
Because the manual does not have a specific section for golf resorts, Fluitt looked at a low and high volume comparison. The low volume example was 10 timeshares and the high volume was a 56-room hotel.
Daily round trips ranged from 104 to 230. For a morning and evening breakdown of the trips, peak morning hours estimated 15 and 18 daily trips, and peak p.m. hours estimated nine to 23 trips.
Koontz said there might be shuttle buses that run from the cottages, like those offered at the Mid Pines and Pine Needles.
Another concern of residents at the previous planning board meeting was the impact of the cottages on home values.
Franklin Dean, owner of Village Appraisers in Pinehurst, gave two examples on how the golf cottages may impact nearby and abutting properties. In his two example golf resorts, Mid South Club and Pine Needles, there was a 0.4 percent and 4.8 percent property value increase for nearby houses.
When asked generally about resorts near properties, Dean said the value typically diminishes the closer it is to a resort.
At the start of the hearing, staff recommended approval of the special use permit with a few stipulations, including natural buffers totaling 35 feet between the development and residential housing and a gated emergency access point created with grass pavers — both of which are addressed in the plan. Staff also requested for construction traffic to not use Ridge Street and all infrastructure improvements to be at developers expense.
In other action during its meeting, the Southern Pines Town Council:
* heard a public comment from Rylee Bowman about creating a youth council to engage and represent the younger community;
* approved an architectural compliance permit for a second building at the Waterworks planned development located at 1605 Central Drive, across the road from the entrance to the town’s Reservoir Park;
* approved the expansion of Gerber Collision, an automotive repair and services business, for renovations and an expansion of the building at 255 Bell Ave.;
* approved the rezoning of a parcel off of Equestrian Drive to rural estate from facilities, resource and recreation;
* moved to hire a consultant to study solid waste collection;
* approved the sale of a surplus 2013 Vac Truck, which aids in maintaining sewer systems, to the village of Hamlett for $75,000; and
* adopted a new calendar schedule for 2023, moving all meetings to Tuesdays. Agenda meetings will occur on the first Tuesday of the month, business meetings will be on the second Tuesday and work sessions will be on the fourth Tuesday. Times and locations for each meeting remain the same.
