Saturday is the final day of the early voting period for the Southern Pines primary election. Voters may cast their ballot between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Moore County Board of Elections office in Carthage.
As of Friday afternoon, a total of 97 absentee ballots have been received, reported Angela Atkinston, the county's interim elections director. These include 90 absentee ballots cast in person and 7 mail-in ballots.
Come Tuesday, voters will have the opportunity to narrow the field of candidates vying for one of two open seats on the town’s council during the primary election when all five Southern Pines precinct polling sites will be active.
Incumbent Mike Saulnier is running in his first election after being appointed to the Town Council two years ago. He faces four other first-time candidates: Taylor Clement, Brandon Goodman, Mary Ann O’Connor and Ann Petersen.
In a sense, the two available four-year seats on the Southern Pines Town Council this year w…
The town’s charter, a legal document that outlines the town’s privileges and responsibilities to its citizens, requires the town to conduct a primary when there are double-plus-one candidates in the running. The candidate with the least number of votes will be eliminated from the municipal ballot.
The five precinct polling sites in Southern Pines will be open Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:
• St. Anthony Parish Hall, 320 N. Ashe St.;
• Southern Pines Recreation Center, 160 Memorial Park Court;
• Douglass Community Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave.;
• Ball Visitors Center (Sandhills Horticultural Gardens), 3395 Airport Road;
• Southern Pines Fire Station 7831 N.C. Hwy 22
Registered voters must go to their precinct’s assigned polling place to cast a primary election ballot. You can find your assigned polling place and review sample ballots at the Moore County Board of Elections website at moorecountync.gov/board-of-elections
Brief summaries of each candidate and their perspectives on top priorities such as growth in the community were published by The Pilot in early September. You can view them online now at thepilot.com.
