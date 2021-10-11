In recent days, individuals playing violins and acting like musicians using amplified speakers have been spotted at area grocery stores and retailers. The individuals asking for donations to feed their children are involved in a nationwide scam, the Southern Pines Police Department reported in a news release issued Monday.
The public is asked to assist in reducing these crimes of opportunity by calling the Southern Pines Police communication center at (910) 693-27031 to report this type of activity.
I saw one at Harris-Teeter playing an accordion. Looked like an illegal or a Gypsy. I recall them sweeping through our area in Germany in the early 90s with various scams. Just as quickly they disappeared.
What does an illegal or a gypsy look like?
John Misiaszek
