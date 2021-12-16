A Moore County man on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit against the town of Southern Pines and its police department concerning his 2018 arrest and jailing on drug charges that were eventually dismissed.
The suit, filed in Greensboro in the Middle District of North Carolina, alleges that Marvin Harris Sr. was wrongfully arrested, jailed on $5 million bond and held in the Moore County Detention Center for five months before the charges were dropped.
“I have spent 62 years doing everything I possibly could to serve my community and avoid breaking the law,” Harris said in a statement released through his attorney. “I served for eight years in the United States Armed Forces and worked as a corrections officer for the state of North Carolina. I now serve Moore County as a minister.
“Still, without any justification, my freedom and my life as I knew it was taken from me. I am now seeking justice for that wrong.”
Town officials said Thursday afternoon they had not yet received the suit and were not yet able to comment on it.
The suit stems from a drug investigation dubbed “Operation Leader” by the Southern Pines Police Department. In addition to the town, the suit also names Officers Jason Perry, Sean Lowery and Kyle Marsh and former Police Chief Robert Temme. Temme retired from the department last year. The other officers remain with the department.
The suit maintains that the department began an investigation against Harris’ son, Lee Harris Jr., in 2017 and, in 2018, arrested Harris Sr., who has served as minister at From Birth to Eternity Church since 2008.
“The SPPD officers knew Mr. Harris was innocent, yet fabricated evidence against him as retaliation for Mr. Harris’s prior complaints against defendants, and in an attempt to coerce him to inform on his son’s alleged drug trafficking,” the suit reads. “As a result, Mr. Harris was held in jail for almost five months on a $5,000,000 bond and facing a mandatory minimum sentence of up to three years in prison.”
Attorneys for Harris Sr. say he had never been arrested but, in his role as a minister, “often assisted individuals who had been arrested with navigating their criminal cases.”
While the lawsuit spells out several possible criminal activities involving Harris Jr. at several locations, it says Harris Sr. was never observed at those locations or observed in any drug transactions.
“SPPD had no evidence that Mr. Harris ever purchased or sold narcotics, because he was not a drug dealer or user,” the suit reads.
The suit says Harris Sr. was arrested following a search warrant execution by Southern Pines Police on Feb. 20, 2018. According to the suit, police said they found an unidentified quantity of cocaine in a covered, inoperable car on his property. The suit also alleges police fabricated evidence to support criminal charges.
Harris Sr. was in jail for almost five months when his bond was reduced to $25,000 and he was released to home detention. All charges were dismissed against him on Dec. 18, 2018.
He is being represented by Abraham Rubert-Schewel of the Durham law firm Tin Fulton Walker & Owen, which recently represented 12 men who claimed they had been wrongfully arrested after fake heroin was planted on them by a detective for the Raleigh Police Department. Rubert-Schewel said Harris Sr. reached out to his office after hearing about that case, which ended in a $2 million settlement with the City of Raleigh.
Harris Sr. is seeking compensatory damages against all of the defendants named in his lawsuit, as well as punitive damages against the individual officers. In a brief phone interview on Thursday, Rubert-Schewel said that “Mr. Harris would like to see appropriate disciplinary action taken against any officers involved.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates throughout the afternoon. A fuller version will appear in Sunday's edition of The Pilot.
