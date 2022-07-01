Screen Shot 2022-07-01 at 12.42.18 PM.png

The security footage from the Southern Pines Well Fargo bank shows the person who robbed the bank on Thursday afternoon.

 Photo courtesy Southern Pines Police Department

The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the person who robbed the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 10796 U.S. 15-501 Thursday at approximately at 4:30 p.m.

In a release from the department, the person wanted is a male, medium height, slim build and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

When he entered the bank, the robber was wearing black pants, black dress shirt with a gray or light in color tie. He had  light brown or blond hair that, "may have been a wig" and a black fedora hat, the release said.

He entered the bank and demanded money from the bank employees. This unknown male left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money running toward Murray Hill Road.

The investigation is considered an active investigation and there are no known ongoing threat to the public.

Additional information will be released at the appropriate time during the investigation.

The Southern Pines Police Department is seeking assistance from the community with identifying the subject in the photo. Information can be provided by calling the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or the Investigation Division of the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 693-1481, or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.

