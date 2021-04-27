The Southern Pines Police Department is looking a person who broke into Cooper Auto Choice on Monday night and stole a black in color 2016 Ford Taurus from the car lot.
Officers from the department responded to the used car dealership at 1010 Old US 1 for a reported breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle. The department released photos of the suspect on Tuesday.
A statement from the Southern Pines Police said, "Upon arrival, members of the department's Patrol Division learned that after breaking and entering into the business, the subject in the photos below stole a black in color, 2016 Ford Taurus."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031, the Investigation Division of the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-693-1481 or the Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously, the release said.
