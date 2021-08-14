Southern Pines Police are investigating an aggravated assault with a gun that occurred in the 800 Block of South Mechanic Street on August 14, at approximately 5 p.m.
Officers initially responded to the 700 block of West Michigan Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim. The shooting was reported to have occurred moments earlier on S. Mechanic Street.
The victim, an eight-year-old child who was a passenger in the vehicle driven by his mother, sustained a non-life threatening injury. The child was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Early information in this investigation has revealed that this was not a random act of violence. No additional information can be released at this time.
The Southern Pines Police Department is seeking additional information from the community and would like to take this opportunity to remind anyone who may have information related to this crime to contact the Southern Pines Police Department. Information can be provided by calling the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or the Investigation Division of the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 693-1481, or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.