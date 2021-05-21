The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding the man believed to be the involved in a shooting that occurred on Thursday night.
The person of interest is Nelson Aaron Ismail, 22, and stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 155 pounds. Ismail is known to frequent Moore and Richmond counties. The release from the police department said that Ismail is a documented gang member who is known to illegally possess a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators with the Southern Pines Police Department have obtained an arrest warrant on Ismail for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Additional Felony charges will follow.
Southern Pines was dispatched out to a shooting at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Thursday night to a residence at 915 W. Iowa Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds that appeared to be life-threatening.
The victim was airlifted to a regional trauma center for further treatment and is currently in stable condition.
This investigation remains active and ongoing. Information can be provided by calling the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031, or by calling the Southern Pines Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110. All information is welcome and can be left anonymously.
