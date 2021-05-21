SP Assault.png

Nelson Aaron Ismail

The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding the man believed to be the involved in a shooting that occurred on Thursday night.

The person of interest is Nelson Aaron Ismail, 22, and stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 155 pounds. Ismail is known to frequent Moore and Richmond counties. The release from the police department said that Ismail is a documented gang member who is known to illegally possess a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators with the Southern Pines Police Department have obtained an arrest warrant on Ismail for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Additional Felony charges will follow.

Southern Pines was dispatched out to a shooting at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Thursday night to a residence at 915 W. Iowa Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds that appeared to be life-threatening.

The victim was airlifted to a regional trauma center for further treatment and is currently in stable condition.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Information can be provided by calling the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031, or by calling the Southern Pines Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110. All information is welcome and can be left anonymously.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days