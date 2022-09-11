A small crowd gathered on the lawn by the Sunrise Theater on Sunday morning as local firefighters and law enforcement officers honored those who died in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The CAM Pipes and Drums, a bagpipe ensemble from Wake County, opened the ceremony as a soft rain began to fall.
“It is truly great to see so many people who have not forgotten, and who are here in the rain this morning,” said Chief Mike Cameron of the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department.
This year marks the 21st anniversary of the attacks. Nearly 3,000 people died that day, or in the immediate aftermath, at the Pentagon, World Trade Center, and in the Flight 93 crash in Pennsylvania. More than 400 of them were firefighters, police, and paramedics.
“Time stood still as we watched our TVs in horror and shock, not believing what we were seeing,” Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney recalled.
“From the safety of our homes we watched while the first responders ran toward the chaos and destruction.”
Cameron said that though this year’s 9/11 anniversary may not seem significant, that day is now enshrined in the nation’s collective memory alongside the bombing of Pearl Harbor, assassination of John F. Kennedy and the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion.
For the law enforcement and first responder community, the anniversary is a sobering reminder of their shared commitment to put service to their communities above their own safety. Local officers and first responders read prayers for firemen, police and paramedics, expressing gratitude for the people who step up to the plate and appealing to a higher power to protect them.
The names of North Carolina firefighters and law enforcement officers who have died in the past year were read, and a bell tolled to commemorate those who died in the line of duty.
Southern Pines Police Chief Nick Polidori described 9/11 as “a tragedy that targeted our way of life in America, a tragedy that forever altered our way of life in America.
“Every year for 9/11 ceremonies around the country, we come together to pray and remember the attack and the lives lost,” he said. “We remember those events from news clips and videos, and survivors that recount their experience. In our own individual way, we remember the lasting impact it had on all of us.”
Much has been said and written in the last 21 years about the attacks, how they galvanized the American people and set into motion events destined to shape the course of the 21st century.
But for those who aren’t old enough to remember what they were doing that Tuesday morning, Polidori implored everyone listening to keep talking about it.
“I can say with certainty we will never forget about the lives that were lost and the families that suffered that day,” he said. “Talk to your children and grandchildren, teach them about this attack so they know about the lives lost and the sacrifices made since then to secure our freedom.”
Sept. 11 has been commemorated as Patriot Day, a national day of service and remembrance, and in North Carolina, First Responders’ Day.
“At the heart of all of these new meanings is to never forget the 3,000-plus lives lost that day and the great loss of lives due to terrorism in the years since 9/11,” said Cameron.
In his speech he recalled that the people killed in the attacks were going about their daily lives. They represented many facets of American life: businesspeople and restaurant workers who showed up for another day at the World Trade Center, service members on duty at the Pentagon, travelers, police and first responders who could never have predicted anything but a standard weekday morning shift.
“Before you go to sleep, in preparation for your life tomorrow, kiss the ones that you love, hold them a little tighter, and never take one second of your life for granted,” he said. “The anniversary of 9/11 will remain scorched in our national memory, no matter how many years have passed.”
