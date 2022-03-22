Timothy Sanders collects his prize from the N.C. Education Lottery’s headquarters in Raleigh.

Timothy Sanders collects his prize from the N.C. Education Lottery’s headquarters in Raleigh.

 Photo courtesy N.C. Education Lottery

A Southern Pines plumber has become the third Moore County man to win $100,000 playing the lottery this month.

Timothy Sanders had the winning numbers in Sunday’s Cash 5 giveaway. He bought his “Quick Pick” ticket for a dollar earlier that day from the Southern Pines Mobile Mart on Central Drive, according to a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery.

Sanders said his “heart was racing” when he saw his numbers drawn during the nightly news. 

“I had to put the ticket down and go to the kitchen to get some water before I went back and checked it again,” he said. “I really was shocked.”

The 47-year-old took home $71,010 after federal and state tax withholdings. He told lottery officials that he plans to use some of the money to buy a truck. 

“I’ve been wanting a truck forever,” he said. “Probably a Chevrolet.”

Sanders is the second Moore County resident to win a $100,000 prize in the nightly Cash 5 drawing this month. Samphant Vanamathi of Pinehurst had the winning numbers on March 4.

Another county resident, Steven Richter of Jackson Springs, recently won $100,000 playing a scratch-off lottery game. He bought his winning ticket for $30 from a Speedway convenience store in Aberdeen

Richter, who plans to put some of the money toward his daughter’s college tuition, told lottery officials that his good fortune “had to be fate.” His mother’s maiden name is Six — the same number he won with.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days