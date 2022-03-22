A Southern Pines plumber has become the third Moore County man to win $100,000 playing the lottery this month.
Timothy Sanders had the winning numbers in Sunday’s Cash 5 giveaway. He bought his “Quick Pick” ticket for a dollar earlier that day from the Southern Pines Mobile Mart on Central Drive, according to a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery.
Sanders said his “heart was racing” when he saw his numbers drawn during the nightly news.
“I had to put the ticket down and go to the kitchen to get some water before I went back and checked it again,” he said. “I really was shocked.”
The 47-year-old took home $71,010 after federal and state tax withholdings. He told lottery officials that he plans to use some of the money to buy a truck.
“I’ve been wanting a truck forever,” he said. “Probably a Chevrolet.”
Sanders is the second Moore County resident to win a $100,000 prize in the nightly Cash 5 drawing this month. Samphant Vanamathi of Pinehurst had the winning numbers on March 4.
Another county resident, Steven Richter of Jackson Springs, recently won $100,000 playing a scratch-off lottery game. He bought his winning ticket for $30 from a Speedway convenience store in Aberdeen
Richter, who plans to put some of the money toward his daughter’s college tuition, told lottery officials that his good fortune “had to be fate.” His mother’s maiden name is Six — the same number he won with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.