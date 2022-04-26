In Southern Pines
Rule Change Likely for Apartment, Condo Projects
BY EVEY WEISBLAT
Staff Writer
Following months of heated debate surrounding the proposed Patrick’s Pointe apartment complex development, Southern Pines’ Town Council is looking to change the way it handles large-scale multi-family developments.
At Monday’s work session, the council asked town staff to draft amendments to the town’s ordinances regarding large-scale multi-family developments, including apartment complexes and condominiums with 10 or more units.
While not equivalent to a moratorium, such changes would alter the way developments of this kind are approved by the council, effectively allowing for more participation from the public before a decision is made.
The decision comes after a crowd of residents appeared at the previous council meeting to voice their concerns about development in the town. During the public comment portion of that meeting, several residents called for a moratorium on new development while the town works on revising its long-range plan. Some speakers remarked on specific challenges, such as housing affordability and redevelopment in West Southern Pines, exacerbated by uninterrupted growth.
Mayor Carol Haney addressed the public comments at Monday’s meeting.
“We were concerned,” Haney said, adding that the council had “heard what you all said” and had put discussion of a moratorium on this week’s agenda because of those concerns.
Southern Pines has four multi-family developments in the pipeline, with 872 dwelling units up for approval at the June council meeting; the majority are apartments, with a few exceptions for condominiums and single-family homes in the Caropines Development.
Residents have worried about increasing development in Southern Pines for years, but especially in the last five as new growth has become more pronounced in the town.Tensions between residents, the council and developers have simmered in recent months.
In late February, developers of the Patrick’s Pointe development secured a victory over concerned residents when the council approved the 276-unit apartment complex. Residents had worried about the size and scale of the apartments alongside U.S. 1, which they said were at odds with “the character of the neighborhood” of condominiums and homes the project will back up to.
Notably, the council discussed the possibility of defining “neighborhood” at Monday’s meeting. However, the conversation didn’t get far, as council members disagreed on the logistics of the definition and the utility of adding it to the books. Haney said the conversation, brought forth by Councilmember Ann Petersen, was useful in bringing the topic to the “forefront of our minds.”
The meat of Monday’s discussion on developments was a discussion of a possible moratorium on approving new development. Moratoriums are not entirely unprecedented in the county. Last year, Pinehurst implemented a temporary moratorium on new development in two specific parts of the village as officials work on charting the course for new development in those areas.
Town Manager Reagan Parsons said that it was more plausible now than in the past to enact a moratorium, in part because of a recent state law that explains the circumstances under which municipalities can pause development. Regardless, he said, it would still require “significant legwork on the front end that may or may not determine that you are even eligible to be calling for” a moratorium in the first place.
In lieu of a moratorium, staff recommended the council temporarily change the protocol for developers looking to build large apartment and condominium complexes in Southern Pines.
Ordinarily, when developers come to the town with plans to build ten or more multi-family residential units, they are required to apply for what’s called a special-use permit, unless the development is part of an existing planned development.
What’s being proposed now is to do away with the special-use permit requirement, so that all large-scale multi-family developments have to go through the council as planned developments.
This is significant because it would change the decision-making process for approving such developments. Essentially, it would do away with quasi-judicial hearings for these projects, during which the council acts as a sort of court of law, hearing arguments and evidence from both sides while limiting communication outside of official “court” proceedings.
Council members, alongside residents, have stated that quasi-judicial hearings give unfair advantages for developers, who can frequently afford to provide “expert witnesses” such as traffic engineers and land planners who can provide complex analyses as evidence. This issue was front and center in the case of Patrick’s Pointe, when opponents were unable to cross-check the defendant with evidence like original traffic or noise reports.
A quasi judicial hearing can also limit council members, Haney said. She noted that changing this protocol “gives us some actual working room with people” when it comes to talking about proposed developments. Those sorts of projects, submitted through that path, would first go through legislative hearings, which offer a much looser format and allow for public participation. The discussions are more subjective, as opposed to the rules of evidence and testimony that characterize a quasi judicial case.
Ultimately, the council decided to follow staff’s recommendations to hold off on special-use permits while the long-range plan is under review. Planning Director BJ Grieve said that developments currently under review will not be impacted by any rule changes. He said the temporary ordinance change could go to the Planning Board in May and then go to the council in June for final approval.
The large-scale development special-use permit moratorium would essentially start now, even though it doesn’t go into effect until June.
“It would be a heavy lift to create a complete application in that period of time,” Parsons said.
Also Monday, the council:
*adopted an asset management plan for the Water Treatment Plant;
*voted to push the decision to abandon a Section of Hill Crest Road to its May 23 meeting ;
*heard an update on proposed changes to the parks and recreation fee schedule;
*heard a proposal for installing electric vehicle charging stations in town;
*decided to continue until next month discussion on whether to condemn and demolish 891 W. Pennsylvania Ave.
