The Town Council intends to transfer a piece of land near Morganton Road to the YMCA so it can develop a recreation facility.
The property, located at the corner of Morganton Road and S. Henley Street, currently totals 49 acres and features a water tower and baseball field. The YMCA would acquire the portion of land that the ball field sits on.
The Town Council approved splitting the property into three parcels earlier in March. The YMCA would get about 8 acres. A draft of the proposed sale also listed a timeline for how long the YMCA must operate a recreation facility on the property — at least 25 years.
Council members Bill Pate and Ann Petersen questioned this time frame at the council’s agenda meeting, thinking it was too short.
Petersen asked about the agreement not having an end date, but Town Attorney Mac McCarley said the law does not like to let things exist infinitely. After further research, he told the council at its last meeting on Tuesday that the terms could extend as far as 90 years.
While the council mostly agreed with the longer time frame, Petersen asked about a land lease agreement rather than a sale.
Town Manager Reagan Parsons said leasing the land would be a completely different legal process and was not favored in early discussions with the YMCA, which “expressed a concern with being able to raise funds on leased land as opposed to holding the simple title to the land.”
He also said discussing a lease agreement would delay action with the YMCA, which was not favored by the town.
“I don’t want to run the risk of losing this opportunity,” Mayor Pro-tem Paul Murphy said. “You know, the reality is that we certainly want to be amenable to the needs of the town, but I think as we define the town, and consider that just two weeks ago, a young lady riding down the road had a gun pulled on her from some kids walking out in the middle of the road, these types of opportunities can help to socially alleviate certain problems, and to play around with that urgent timing I think would be possibly insensitive on our part.”
The rest of the council agreed with Murphy and decided to move forward with the intent to sell the land with the 90-year proposal. The agreement will go back to the Town Council for approval at a future meeting after an opportunity for public discussion.
This property is part of a larger development project on Morganton Road that would bring affordable homeownership opportunities, affordable senior housing, recreation and retail spaces to West Southern Pines.
The site was identified as a revitalization project in 2021. The town partnered with the Development Finance Initiative from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill School of Government to help guide the planning process and align the project with community interests and economic development.
Enhanced recreation opportunities were one of the community’s desires, and the YMCA model fits in the neighborhood with its specialized programming and affordable membership structure.
Rick Houp, CEO of the YMCA of the Sandhills, attended the council’s agenda meeting and shared how the facility would be created using the community’s vision. He said the YMCA would conduct focus groups, neighborhood studies and send out a survey to learn more about what individuals want.
“You're going to see a lot of the YMCA,” Houp said.
Each YMCA reflects the community's needs, so while the facility’s programs are unknown, Houp said affordable childcare and therapy opportunities for veterans are likely.
“This area around Fort Bragg is the second largest population of wounded veterans in the county, the first being in the area of Texas and Fort Hood. And so we recognize that not every veteran is in a situation where they can get to the VA hospital or do their physical therapy,” Houp said.
Houp said the YMCA would partner with the local VA hospital to provide free transportation for veterans and their families to the gym so they can work out on specialized equipment without feeling isolated. He also said veterans could utilize counseling services at the YMCA, and because it’s off base, it does not have to go on their permanent record.
Regarding the YMCA’s membership and financial scholarship model, Houp said it depends on a family's household income. He said a family with an income of about $22,000 a year would likely pay $8 or $9 monthly and mentioned that a family of five with a membership at the Cameron YMCA spends that much.
In other action, the Town Council:
* appointed Shawna Fink and Kira Shoenfelder to the Library Advisory Board; and
* approved transferring $40,000 to the Recreation Improvements capital fund to develop pickleball courts on the current tennis courts at Memorial Park. The Southern Pines Pickleball Club raised $16,000 to go towards the renovation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.