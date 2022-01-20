The Southern Pines Planning Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Douglass Community Center to discuss two Preliminary Development Plans (PDP).
Andy Bleggi, who is developing the Waterworks mixed-use project on N.C. 22 across from the town’s Reservoir Park, has submitted a revised PDP for Phase 1 of the project, accounting for three and a half acres of the roughly 29-acre site. In Bleggi’s revised design for the initial phase, the renovated water treatment plant which currently houses Workhorse Fitness & Yoga would be expanded into an office building for corporate headquarters. A new fitness facility for Workhouse would be constructed behind that building, as well as additional permanent parking spaces.
The remaining three phases of Bleggi’s project include a relocation of two mixed-use buildings — they are currently envisioned as retail spaces on the first floor and residential on a second floor — and up to 80 single family homes. Bleggi said the need for more housing in Southern Pines — combined with a lesser demand for retail space in light of the ongoing pandemic — changed his focus slightly on the overall Waterworks plan.
Ubuntu Developer LLC has submitted a PDP for development of a retail building on Old Morganton Road Lot 1, which encompasses roughly one acre of land on the corner of West Morganton Road and Brucewood Road within the Morganton Road Overlay District. The proposal represents an outparcel of the Morganton Park South Conceptual Development Plan, which was green-lighted in Spring 2013. Finishes on the planned structure are set to match surrounding buildings as the same architect heads up its design.
The regular meeting will be held at 1185 W Pennsylvania Avenue, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
