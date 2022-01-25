If the pandemic is dampening the economy, it’s hard to tell in Southern Pines based on the multitude of plans developers are submitting to the town.
The town Planning Board last week reviewed two proposals — one new, one revised — that would add more shops to the burgeoning Morganton Road corridor and office space across from Reservoir Park.
The first, submitted by Ubuntu Developer LLC, proposes a small retail center with space for five tenants, including restaurants, on the corner of Morganton and Brucewood roads. The site is located beside the Lowes shopping center and across from the Paragon movie theater.
According to project engineer Kevin Lindsay, two of the five spaces have already been earmarked for a “significantly sized restaurant” with outdoor dining. Lindsay said the other spaces are likely to be small shops or offices. Finishes on the planned structure are set to match surrounding buildings, since the same architect heads up its design.
It can be challenging to keep track of the many overlapping projects surrounding the Morganton and Brucewood intersection. The town last fall approved a massive new mixed use development down the hill from this site that would include a Target shopping center, new grocer, smaller retail stores, restaurants, offices and multi-family housing. In addition, across the street, two new medical buildings for Pinehurst Medical Clinic and Pinehurst Surgical Clinic are set to open, and the Town Council recently approved yet another, larger building for Pinehurst Surgical directly behind its new facility. A large cleared but vacant lot zoned commercial lies diagonal to this newest proposal.
Despite the busy intersection's propensity for traffic, Lindsay maintained this newest development would not lead to any new congestion. In fact, Ubuntu’s updated proposal included an addition of a few new parking spaces, which Lindsay said would take care of any potential overflow from the restaurant.
“There’s really nothing from a traffic standpoint,” he said. “This was planned for and everything should work fine.”
The Town Council will have the final say on the Ubuntu request.
A second project reviewed by the Planning Board entails the already-approved Waterworks mixed-use project on N.C. 22, across from Reservoir Park where the town’s old water treatment used to be. Andy Bleggi renovated that building two years ago, and it now houses Workhorse Fitness & Yoga.
Bleggi has revised the first phase of his 29-acre master plan to include a corporate headquarters that would include the former water plant. A new studio for Workhorse would be built behind the new office building, which will eventually become corporate headquarters for the aerospace contractor Sierra Nevada. Bleggi said the changes to the building are meant to preserve key industrial features while aligning with the company’s wish for a more “edgy” exterior by doing away with some brick and adding more glass.
“All I can say is it’s gonna look good,” Bleggi said. “But at the same time we’re really trying to keep to something you would see originally.”
Bleggi told the board that Waterworks would connect to the town’s trail system via an existing trail that connects to Reservoir Park on the other side of the street. Bleggi envisions the project as an extension of sorts to the park, as he plans to build a new path that connects the Reservoir trail to the fitness center.
“In the workout facility, we also put in a coffee shop, so we hope people that walk the trail will come through there, get something, and then get back on the trail,” Bleggi said.
Later phases include two mixed-use buildings — they are currently envisioned as retail spaces on the first floor and residential on a second floor — and 40 single-family homes.
