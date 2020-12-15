TEASER Southern Pines Town Emblem
(Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot)

The Southern Pines Planning Board will consider a proposed infill redevelopment project at 150 South Page Street during a public hearing scheduled Thursday.

Developer Riley Walker Companies has submitted plans for a new three-story mixed use building with 3,650-square feet of office space and seven apartments on the second and third floors.

An existing 2,400-square foot office building on the 0.8-acre property would remain; however, plans call for a courtyard to provide open space between the existing building and the new building. Additional parking would be located to the side and rear of the building.

The property is zoned for commercial use and is located behind the Spectrum telecommunications office on West Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Southern Pines.

Also Thursday, the Southern Pines Planning Board will conduct a public hearing for a proposed rezoning request on a 2.54-acre tract on Brucewood Road.

Hutton Build will present plans for a 70,000-square-foot indoor storage facility on an undeveloped site between the Residence Inn by Marriott and the Elmcroft nursing home facility.

Earlier this year, town leaders reviewed plans for a larger, three-story storage facility on the site but Hutton Build withdrew that application before any action was taken.

The modified design now under review is scaled down approximately 29,000-square-feet from the original drawings.

