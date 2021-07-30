TEASER Police, Southern Pines
(File Photo/The Pilot)

Southern Pines Police Department is searching for two individuals in connection to a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities responded to the scene of a gunshot victim at the 800 block of South Mechanic Street. The shooting was reported to have occurred in the parking lot of the M & S Market at 912 W. Pennsylvania Avenue.

"The suspects, an unknown black female and an unknown black male with long dreads left the scene after the shooting in a silver in color passenger car," the statement from the Southern Pines Police Department said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031, the investigation division at 910-693-1481 or the crime tip line at 910-693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be submitted anonymously.

(1) comment

Leon Matthias

Street cameras work wonders. Just a thought.

Report Add Reply

