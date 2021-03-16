The Southern Pines Police Department is looking for the person who robbed at gunpoint the Staples located on Turner Street in Southern Pines on Monday night.
According to a release from the department, a suspect described as a black female, standing approximately 5-foot, 5-inches tall with a medium build reportedly pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday. The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, the department said.
Anyone with information should reach out to the Southern Pines Police Department’s Investigation Division at (910) 693-1481, of the crime tip line at (910) 693-4110.
