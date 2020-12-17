The Southern Pines Police Department is requesting the assistance of the community to identify two people who are believed to have robbed the American Guns and Ammo gun shop earlier this month.
The police department released the images taken from security camera footage on Thursday from the reported breaking and entering that occurred on Dec. 9.
Numerous firearms were stolen during the commission of this crime, the police department said.
Anyone with information on the identity of the persons of interest is encouraged to contact Detective Coleman at (910) 692-7031, or call the anonymous tip line at (910) 693-4110.
