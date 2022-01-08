The Southern Pines Police Department announced a death investigation is ongoing after a female was found dead following a wellness check at a residence on Sweetbay Court Friday afternoon.
The release said that detectives have "no reason to believe this was a random act of violence and there is no known threat to the community."
Authorities were reaching out to next of kin Friday at 7 p.m. and were awaiting an opinion from the State Medical Examiner's office as to the cause of death.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031 or the crime tip line at 910-693-4110.
