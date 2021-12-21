A Southern Pines man was arrested after he fled Southern Pines Police Monday and now faces several firearm and reckless driving charges to go along with his outstanding warrants.
Tyquan Markeez Graham, 23, of Shaw Avenue in Southern Pines, fled from authorities by vehicle Monday morning after Southern Pines Police attempted to pull him over for operating a vehicle without a driver's license and having outstanding criminal warrants for his arrest.
During the pursuit, Graham threw a firearm from his vehicle.
Southern Pines charged Graham with felony speeding to elude arrest, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting a public officer, reckless driving to endanger, aggressive driving and no operators license.
The warrants for Graham's arrest included four counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell and distribute a schedule II controlled substance, assault by pointing a gun, discharging a firearm into an occupied property, resisting a public officer and carrying a concealed weapon.
He was jailed under a $225,000 bond and has an appearance in Moore County District Court on Jan. 13.
