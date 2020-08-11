Deputy Chief Nick Polidori, a 24-year veteran of the Southern Pines Police Department, will take over as police chief on Oct 1, following the Sep. 30 retirement of current Chief Bob Temme.
Polidor has served as the town’s deputy chief since July 2013. Previously he had coordinated the activity of all divisions of the Southern Pines Police Department, and served as the commander of the department’s Special Response Team, firearms instructor, general instructor, and speed measuring device coordinator.
Town Manager Reagan Parsons announced Polidor’s new role during Tuesday’s meeting of the Southern Pines Town Council.
“We are very fortunate to have Nick and that he was interested and available for the position,” Parsons said.
Polidori received his Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia Southern University, Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Stanly Community College. He has completed the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Supervisory Institute, Command Institute and Executive Institute and attained a Graduate Certificate from the University of Virginia. Polidori is a graduate of the 269th Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA.
According to a news release distributed Tuesday, Polidori served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years in an Infantry Regiment at Camp Lejeune. He later attended the police academy and began his career with the Southern Pines Police Department in September of 1996 as a patrol officer. Polidori has worked many assignments throughout his career at the Southern Pines Police Department, rising through the Patrol Division ranks as a sergeant and lieutenant before being promoted to Interim Operations Captain and then Deputy Chief in the Administration Division with oversight of agency operations.
In addition to his regular assignments, he served as a member of the Special Response Team for approximately eleven years and was the team commander for five of those years. Polidori served as both a field training officer and as the training and evaluation program coordinator for a number of years.He is a state certified general and specialized firearms instructor and was previously a certified speed measuring instrument instructor and school director for this training at Sandhills Community College.
Polidori is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the North Carolina Police Executive Association and the FBI National Academy Associates. He also serves on the Sandhills Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training Advisory Board, is a member of the Triangle J Council of Governments Regional Recruitment Partnership and was a previous member of the Moore County Friend to Friend Board of Directors.
“Having served as Deputy Chief for seven years, Nick has a long history of service and dedication to the Town of Southern Pines,” Parsons said. “He has worked under three exceptional Chiefs of Police and continually strived to improve himself and make his community a safer and exceptional place to live, work, and raise a family.”
“I have enjoyed witnessing his rise through the ranks and am very pleased to have the opportunity to now work with him in the capacity of Chief of Police. Nick brings both the advantages of a historical perspective and a vision and energy focused toward a continuance of excellence while adapting services to meet the needs of our evolving community. Pursued by other agencies based on his reputation and self-improvement efforts, I am excited for Nick knowing that this was the job he always had in mind while putting in the extra hours and efforts.”
Currently there are 40 municipal law enforcement agencies in the state of North Carolina that are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). Slightly more than 5% of the nation’s law enforcement agencies participate in the CALEA accreditation process. The Southern Pines Police Department is accredited by CALEA, awarded the highest recognition of "Advanced Accreditation with Excellence" and have been providing proof of continual compliance since 2010.
(2) comments
Nick is a great officer and a great person. Southern Pines is in good hands under his leadership. Congratulations Chief!!
Congrats, Nick! Well deserved!
