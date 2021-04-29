Cindi King has joined the town of Southern Pines, heading up its recreation and parks department. She replaces previous director, Robert Reeve, who retired in December 2020.
King previously served as recreation manager for Wake Forest where she oversaw the opening of the town’s 32,000 square-foot community center at Joyner Park in 2019. She managed that facility until her departure, overseeing programming, staff, and maintenance.
Prior to Wake Forest, King spent over 16 years with the town of Cary, where she last served as a Senior Operations & Programs Supervisor. She also worked previously for the cities of Raleigh and Roanoke Rapids, and in South Carolina with Aiken Technical College and Lexington County Parks and Recreation.
King received her graduate degree from East Tennessee State University, and an undergraduate degree is in Physical Education with an emphasis in Exercise Science from Carson Newman College. King has held leadership roles with the North Carolina Parks & Recreation Association and has been honored at the state level, both individually and through contributions to the municipalities she has served.
“We received applications from across the country for this position, resulting in three rounds of interviews. We were consistently impressed with Cindi’s innovative yet pragmatic ideas, collaborative leadership style, and demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement,” Town Manager Reagan Parsons said. “We think Cindi is the ideal director to lead our Recreation & Parks department as we transition forward from the COVID-19 pandemic to serving the community full-time again with some necessary re-invention to meet the public’s expectations and comfort level.”
Southern Pines offers a wide variety of recreational opportunities, ranging from day camps, athletics, and after-school programs for youth, activities and classes for adults aged 55 and over, and events throughout the year for the whole family to enjoy. Recreation facilities include the Morganton Road sports complex, athletic fields at Memorial Park, the swimming pool and splash pad at Pool Park, the Douglass Community Center, and the Downtown Park, which hosts the popular Saturday farmers markets and other events.
Outdoor enthusiasts enjoy the natural beauty at Reservoir Park with its 18-hole disc golf course and 95-acre lake with walking trails. Campbell House Park is another community favorite with greenspaces and unique offerings such as a gaga ball pit and golf practice area. Smaller neighborhood parks include Elizabeth High Rounds Park and Sandhurst Park, which offer amenities such as playgrounds and picnic areas.
Even the four-legged citizens of Southern Pines have their own place to play at the 50-acre off-leash Martin Dog Park.
The town’s extensive greenway system offers over 11 miles of trails that connect many of the parks to surrounding neighborhoods by foot or bike. The recently acquired Whitehall tract will provide the public access to another 157 acres of protected land on Pee Dee Road, abutting Reservoir Park.
“I was attracted to Southern Pines due to its Southern small-town charm, as it reminded me a lot of the horse and golf country of Aiken, South Carolina, where my husband and I resided after we were married,” King said. “I look forward to leading a well-established Recreation and Parks department and hope to look at trends and new programs to bring to the citizens of Southern Pines, as well as surrounding areas.”
King’s office is located in the Campbell House at 482 E. Connecticut Avenue. She can be contacted by phone at 910-692-2463 or by email at cking@southenpines.net.
