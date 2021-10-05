Voters have put Taylor Clement, Brandon Goodman, Ann Petersen and Mike Saulnier on the ballot for the Southern Pines municipal election in November, according to unofficial primary election returns.
Petersen, a retired educator and former lawyer, led with 465 votes, followed by Clement with 480, Saulnier with 338, and Goodman with 267 votes. Mary Ann O’Connor garnered 118 votes.
The Southern Pines town charter requires a primary election when there are double-plus-one candidates. With five seeking one of two open seats on the Town Council, voters had the opportunity to narrow the field. Only the top four vote-getters will be listed on the municipal ballot.
The Moore County Board of Elections reported 111 mail-in ballots were received as of Tuesday. In total, 838 ballots were cast out of 11,423 eligible voters.
All results are considered unofficial until the Moore County Board of Elections completes a canvass.
It’s also quite possible that this may be the town's last primary election — or at least it should be, according to several candidates who see the requirement as a costly legal nuisance.
Town Manager Reagan Parsons estimated the town would be billed $22,000 by the Moore County Elections Office for associated expenditures, such as truck rental fees to move polling site equipment, advertising and printing expenses. This is in addition to the town’s shared portion of costs for the upcoming municipal election. The primary election also required a two-week long early voting period which wrapped up Saturday.
Clement and Goodman were the first two candidates to submit paperwork to the Moore County Elections Office when the municipal filing period opened July 2 at noon. They were quickly followed by O’Connor and Saulnier who also filed on the first day.
Ann Petersen was the fifth Southern Pines candidate to express interest. The initial filing period coincided with the anniversary of her husband’s death so she had decided to wait, Petersen explained, only to realize that four others were already on the ballot. Knowing her candidacy would trigger the town’s primary election requirement, Petersen said she wrestled with the decision.
“I went into it with my eyes wide open and hoping to get elected. We are the only town that has this requirement in our charter. That would be one of the things I would most love to change. I would hate for others in years to come to wrestle with what I had to,” Petersen said, noting it was her husband, the late Bruce Cunningham, who’d always been encouraging of her interest in running for office.
Clement also told The Pilot she would like to see the town’s charter amended to eliminate a requirement for a primary election when there are double-plus-one or more candidates.
“When every other town just puts all the names on a ballot, the primary election seems unnecessary,” Clement said.
Early voting for the municipal election runs Oct. 14 to Oct. 30, for voters in Aberdeen, Carthage, Pinebluff, Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Taylortown, Vass and Whispering Pines. The towns of Cameron, Foxfire Village and Robbins do not allow absentee voting, per their municipal charters.
Ballots may be cast at the Moore County Agriculture Center office, 707 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, and Saturdays, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Election Day, Nov. 2, voters must go to their assigned polling place. Call the Board of Elections office at (910) 947-3868 if you need assistance.
There are 37 seats that will be filled by voters in November:
* Aberdeen: Mayor Robbie Farrell is running for re-election for a four-year term in the mayoral seat. He is unopposed. Also on the ballot, Daniel Behnke, Timothy Helms, Wilma Laney and Tim Marcham are seeking one of two open commissioner seats. The seats come with four-year terms.
* Cameron: Jim Leiby and Tasherra Nichols have filed for the mayoral seat (four-year term), and John Frutchey and Kane Parsons have filed for one of the two commissioner (four-year term) seats. David Seiberling is seeking one of two unexpired (two-year term) commissioner seats.
* Carthage: Patty Kempton, Kevin Lewis, John McDonald, Anton Sadovnikov, Brent Tanner and former Commissioner George Wilson Jr. have filed for one of three open commissioner seats (four-year term).
* Foxfire: Paul Canup, Jason Daily, George Hedrick, Richard Kight, Ernestine Maccari, Janet Nauman, Donald Nelson, Mike Ratkowksi, Kevin Robbins and Gary Samuels have filed for one of three Council member seats (four-year term); and Nancy Certain and Janice Gregorich have filed for the unexpired Council member seat (two-year term).
* Pinebluff: Ronald L. McDonald and Patrick Neligan have filed for the mayoral seat (four-year term). Robbie Conley, Robert Esselman, Michael Ough and Jerry Williams have filed for the two commissioner seats (four-year term).
* Pinehurst: Kevin Drum, Jeff Morgan, Patrick Pizzella and Emily Stack have filed for one of two Council member seats (four-year term).
* Robbins: Cameron Dockery and Neil Johnson have filed for the unexpired mayoral seat (two-year term). Jody Lee Britt, former mayor Lonnie English, Terri Holt and Benjamin Reynolds Jr. have filed for one of three commissioner seats (four-year term).
* Taylortown: Garry Brown, Mary Cagle, Bridget Cotton, Sidney Gaddy, David Levine, Nadine Moody, Mitchell Ratliff, Marvin Taylor and Mayor James Lattimore Thompson have filed for one of five Council member seats (two-year term).
* Vass: George Blackwell Jr., Eddie Callahan and Angela Vacek have filed for the mayoral seat (two-year term). Rona Kellis, Kris Kosem, Todd McLeod, Emily Oldham, Christine Phipps and T.J. Watson have filed for one of two commissioner seats (four-year term).
* Whispering Pines: Richard Casey, Andy Conway, Pamela Harris, Dean Kalles and Linda Vandercook have filed for one of three Council member seats (four-year term).
