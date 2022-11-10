multi-use trail proposed design

A proposed design for the multi-use trail on Knoll Road, featuring the two-lane road, trail and a landscaped median. 

 Courtesy of The Town of Southern Pines

Eight years after it was first proposed, the Southern Pines Town Council may finally be moving forward with a multi-use trail along Knoll Road.

The project for the key north-south road had been on hold because of increased costs and financial issues within the North Carolina Department of Transportation, which contributes to such projects.

Multi-use trail map

A map showing existing trail systems and where the Knoll Road multi-use trail would connect. 

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Michael Warren

Really glad to see this. I know the Pinecrest cross country teams and plenty of other runners use that road often. The path will be much safer for all.

Report Add Reply
Kent Misegades

A tripling of costs for a bike trail? Dump some gravel on it and pay home school teens to spread it. Cut out the consultants and architects and we save a fortune. Welcome to Bidenflation.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Davis
Tommy Davis

How does President Biden have anything to do with a Town of Southernpines' wanting a bike and walking trail? If home schooled children are out there performing labor isn't that in violation of Child Labor Laws?

https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/child-labor

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days