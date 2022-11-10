Eight years after it was first proposed, the Southern Pines Town Council may finally be moving forward with a multi-use trail along Knoll Road.
The project for the key north-south road had been on hold because of increased costs and financial issues within the North Carolina Department of Transportation, which contributes to such projects.
A multi-use trail along Knoll Road isn’t just important to Southern Pines. The project would connect the town’s greenway trail system with that of the Pinehurst system.
James Michel, town engineer and assistant public works director, attended Wednesday night’s agenda meeting to share that DOT officials were ready to start moving ahead on their end with reviewing the project for funding.
The town originally proposed the plan to the state in 2014, with support from the Triangle Area Regional Planning Organization, for funding from the Federal Transportation Alternative Program.
DOT approved the proposal, saying the federal program would cover 80 percent of the construction cost. Southern Pines would contribute the remaining 20 percent, along with engineering costs.
At the time, construction would have cost $564,100, making the town’s contribution roughly $113,000, not including engineering costs. However, unrelated financial issues within the DOT derailed projects across the state, including the trail, until last year.
A new problem crept in once projects could resume: inflation of construction materials. Engineering consultants provided a new estimate of about $1.7 million for the total project, roughly three times more than expected.
A request for the state to raise funding to match the new estimate was approved, and the town’s expected contribution is now $560,000. This total includes engineering, design and 20 percent of the construction costs. Town Manager Reagan Parsons said there is about $230,000 set aside in the bike and pedestrian fund that can be used for the project.
When first faced with the increased project costs earlier this year, the town discussed alternative designs with the engineering consultant to reduce costs and construction risks. The original plan was to leave the road as-is and build the multi-use trail next to it. The new option will narrow the current three-lane road into a two-lane road and use the additional space for the greenway. A median will divide the trail from the roadway.
The new plan estimates a total cost of $1.6 million. While not significantly cheaper than the estimated $1.7 million plan, it is the favored design.
In other action from Wednesday’s meeting, the town council reviewed:
* the building height text amendment in the town's ordinance, which will limit buildings in central business, general business and planned development districts to three floors with the top ceiling height not exceeding 38 feet;
* capital project funding requests, including the addition of lighting to field B at Memorial Park, updating the Pool Park deck and storage shed roof, updating the fencing at Campbell House and tree replacement along the 100 block of West New Hampshire Avenue;
* LKC Engineering’s construction permit at 390 West Pennsylvania Ave., which will enlarge the current single-story structure into two stories;
* the preliminary development plans for multi-family housing on two parcels. One entails a development on what’s known as the Knollwood tract, which is located off U.S. 1 and Midland Road. The second entails apartments in the Morganton Park North development off Morganton Road..
The town council will take action on the above projects at its business meeting Tuesday.
(3) comments
Really glad to see this. I know the Pinecrest cross country teams and plenty of other runners use that road often. The path will be much safer for all.
A tripling of costs for a bike trail? Dump some gravel on it and pay home school teens to spread it. Cut out the consultants and architects and we save a fortune. Welcome to Bidenflation.
How does President Biden have anything to do with a Town of Southernpines' wanting a bike and walking trail? If home schooled children are out there performing labor isn't that in violation of Child Labor Laws?
https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/child-labor
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.