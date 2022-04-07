After a two-week intermission, Moore County’s only multiplex is set to reopen Friday under new ownership.
The Southern Pines movie theater formerly known as Paragon Sandhills will be run by business partners Jeremy Welman and Robert Carrady. Their arrival follows the departure of ex-owner Paragon Theaters, which last month announced it was vacating the Brucewood Road cinema amid “unforeseen and unresolved contractual issues” with EPR Properties, the real estate investment trust that owns the building.
“We’re excited to get open,” Welman, who has nearly 40 years of experience in the theater industry, said in a phone interview with The Pilot. “I started at the age of 14 sweeping theaters and I've since held pretty much every position there is to hold in a theater chain.”
Welman said he and Carrady have retained several of the employees who worked at the theater under the previous owners. Paragon took over the multiplex, which had fallen into disrepair under former owner Frank Theaters, in 2018.
An extensive renovation followed, with Paragon adding reclining seats, touch-screen ticket kiosks and new screens to theater. The company also expanded the concessions area to include beer and wine.
The company is credited with improving the theater’s poor reputation with moviegoers. Previously known as Sandhills Cinemas, the multiplex was once among the worst-reviewed theaters in the state on Yelp.
Complaints about the theater's unsanitary restrooms and dirty auditoriums were common on social media. There were safety issues as well, with the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department documenting more than 180 code violations at the facility from 2015 to May 2018, when it was temporarily condemned.
After Paragon took over later that year and announced plans to renovate the embattled multiplex, many residents were skeptical. Frank Theaters had also promised an ambitious facelift that never came to fruition.
But the new management followed through. In addition to remodeling the facility, Paragon added several amenities to create a more comfortable experience for customers.
A re-opening ceremony was held for the multiplex in January 2020 — six weeks before movie theaters across the state were ordered to shut down because of COVID-19. The year-long hiatus caused Paragon Sandhills to miss out on the lucrative summer blockbuster season.
Not that there would have been many blockbusters to show: the pandemic prompted several major movie studios to postpone some of their biggest releases or forgo the theater circuit altogether in favor of streaming services.
“Pre-COVID, we were up 30 percent (in revenue) from what it was when we took over,” Mike Whalen, co-owner of Paragon, said in a recent interview with The Pilot. “Now because of COVID and streaming and some of the headwinds of the industry, the theater is running at about 40 to 50 percent of the level it was pre-COVID. And with the current rent structure with the landlord and the fact that the theater is only doing 40 percent of the business it did prior to January 2020, we were losing money.”
Writing in a news release, the new owners said they have over 100 years of combined experience in the cinema industry and are “looking to make meaningful changes to the theatre in the months ahead to enhance the customer experience.” The owners will be “operating under the name of Carolina Cinemas,” according to the release.
Welman, who is originally from the area, said he will be “on-site all the time as an owner.” He noted that the 22-year-old theater’s previous owners were both based in Florida.
“This is the first time this theater has ever had an owner on-site,” he said.
During its first weekend under new management, the theater will be showing “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Ambulance,” “Morbius,” and “Lost City.” It will officially reopen at 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the release.
The theater’s new website, sandhills10cinemas.com, had not launched as of Thursday evening but could be online as early as Friday, according to Welman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.