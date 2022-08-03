Southern Pines is one step closer to getting more electric vehicle charging stations.
Staff presented a lease agreement with Go Pines, a firm that specializes in electric vehicle chargers, at their meeting Wednesday. The agreement would allow Go Pines to install three charging stations — equaling six charging car ports total — with two spots at Reservoir Park and four at the the town-owned parking lot on Bennett Street. Users would pay a fee to charge their cars at the stations.
The proposal was first brought to the town in April. Since then, staff have been ironing out the details of the public-private partnership. Under the agreement they presented to the council Wednesday, the town would lease Go Pines the land (parking space) for $25 a month per space for five years.
“This is really a true public-private partnership," Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth said, noting that she had done extensive research to determine a "reasonable" agreement based on comparable arrangements. The town already has one free charging station at the library, which Roth said it will continue to operate alongside the Go Pines stations.
Town Manager Reagan Parsons said the partnership was in many ways a first.
“We’re kind of on the front end of this," he said.
Mayor Carol Haney expressed support for adding more chargers to the town's infrastructure. She said it was an important service to provide residents as EVs become increasingly widespread.
“Electric cars are going to be the most common thing at this point," she said.
The council will vote on the lease agreement in September and will discuss a resolution on intent at their meeting next week.
