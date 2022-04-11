A Southern Pines man won $757,128 after buying a $1 lottery ticket for Wednesday evening’s Cash 5 drawing.
Phillip Williams, 43, told lottery officials that the money will help him get his “feet back on the ground.” He plans to buy a house with his winnings, according to a news release.
“I didn’t realize I won the jackpot until I saw the numbers online,” said Williams, who took home $537,638 after federal and state tax withholdings. “I couldn’t believe it when I saw how much I won.”
Williams overcame odds of 1 in 962,598 to win Wednesday’s jackpot. His lucky numbers were a combination of his family members’ birthdays and his own age, the release said.
He is the second Southern Pines resident to claim a top prize in the nightly Cash 5 drawing in recent weeks. Timothy Sanders, a local plumber, won $100,000 on March 20.
Sanders said his “heart was racing” when he saw his numbers pulled during the evening news. He told lottery officials that he plans to use some of the money to buy a truck.
“I’ve been wanting a truck forever,” Sanders said in a news release. “Probably a Chevrolet.”
James Smith and Samphant Vanamathi, both of Pinehurst, also won $100,000 prizes in recent Cash 5 drawings. The three men each took home about $71,000 after taxes.
A fifth Moore County resident, Steven Richter of Jackson Springs, won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery game in March. He bought his winning ticket for $30 from a Speedway convenience store in Aberdeen
Richter, who plans to put some of the money toward his daughter’s college tuition, told lottery officials that his good fortune “had to be fate.” His mother’s maiden name is Six — the same number he won with.
