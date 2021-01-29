An investigation involving the Moore County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation led to the arrest of a Southern Pines man who is charged with distributing child exploitation material on social media.
James Christopher Davis, 35, of McNeill Road in Southern Pines, faces 17 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor; and 17 counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the release from the Sheriff's Office.
He has been jailed under a $1 million secured bond.
“It is up to all of us to be aware of the dangers our children could face on the internet," Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said. "As your Sheriff, you have my commitment that the Moore County Sheriff’s Office will stay aggressive in the continuous efforts to keep our children safe from online predators and such.”
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office, NCSBI, and FBI are all active participants of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.
Davis is will make his next appearance on March 25 in Moore County District Court.
In December 2018, Davis was charged with 14 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and 14 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor by Pinehurst Police Department.
This is the second arrest in 10 days in the county with an individual being charged with more than 30 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The other coming last Wednesday when Christopher Lea Kahele was jailed under a $1.5 million bond, facing 30 counts.
