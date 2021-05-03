Pittsburgh Crash

A stolen trash-collection truck after being driven into a pillar at Pittsburgh International Airport on April 30, 2021.

 Photograph courtesy Allegheny County Police Department

A Southern Pines man is accused of wrecking a stolen trash-collection truck while under the influence at Pittsburgh International Airport. 

The wreck happened after Harry Griffith, 35, allegedly entered an unattended airport authority vehicle in the long-term parking lot near the airport’s hotel on Friday night. He then rammed the pickup truck through the sliding-glass doors of a terminal walkway before slamming into a cement pillar, according to a news release from the Allegheny County Police Department. 

Writing in the release, the agency said the airport employee was emptying trash receptacles in the parking lot when he “turned to see (his truck) being driven into the building.” The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the employee said he saw Griffith “get out of the truck, run down the walkway, through the hotel lobby and into the parking lot,” where he started chasing the employee around parked cars.

Citing a criminal complaint, the newspaper also reported that Griffith, who is white, “used a racial slur while talking to someone in the airport parking lot.” It is not clear if this happened before or after the other incident.

Police said Griffith was treated at a local hospital for cuts caused by the crash. He is charged with ethnic intimidation, theft, driving under the influence and other offenses.

