A Southern Pines man was charged Friday evening after firing a gun at officers and barricading himself in his mobile home.
Michael Anthony Buchalla, 36, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill; possession of a firearm by a felon; and resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer.
The incident occurred Friday at Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park, located off Camp Easter Road.
Steve Sharpe, a resident in the mobile home park, saw the “beginning of it all.” He reported hearing a heated argument.
“I looked outside and (the suspect) didn’t have anything on but long athletic shorts. He was hanging onto a woman’s car, she was driving off, he was screaming and all hyped up, then he went inside. I decided it was best to mind my own business so I did.”
But then hours later, “the law was everywhere trying to get that man out.”
Police called in a local response team, and negotiators spoke with the suspect in the mobile home.
Southern Pines Police Chief Nick Polidori said that “at that point our belief was we were trying to convince a subject threatening to harm himself to do the right thing, but once the shots were fired, the situation escalated quickly.”
"It was like a movie," said Sharpe. "I just happened to look out my window and saw the first house window explode. The glass went everywhere, and the screen shot out. I ducked down and heard two more shots."
A number of officers from several agencies converged on the scene. Polidori said no officers returned fire during the time of the barricade.
An armored vehicle eventually breached the house with a chemical irritant, forcing the suspect outside. He was subdued and taken without injury. Police later seized 24 weapons from inside the home.
Katie Surratt, also a mobile home park resident, witnessed much of the scenario. Alone in her home with her two-year-old daughter, she phoned her husband, who had just been stopped by law enforcement as he was trying to get into the neighborhood.
Once he realized what was happening, he told Katie to take their daughter to the bathroom, lock the doors and “stay down.” Soon after, law enforcement arrived to escort Katie and her daughter out of their home.
Katie said, “I spoke to a very nice woman on the phone from Southern Pines Police who told me exactly what I needed to do. I waited and then I heard the knock. I peeped out the window and saw the man in his body cam and his rifle and he escorted us out the back entrance.”
Polidori spoke proudly of his police force, Aberdeen Police, and Moore, Lee, and Richmond Counties Sheriff’s Departments late Friday night.
“There were many moving parts and multiple pieces of this operation,” he said late Friday. "It will be hours before we are done tonight and the dust settles, but I want to say that this was a well coordinated and safe resolution. I couldn’t have asked for — no one could have asked for — a better outcome.”
Buchalla remains in Moore County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
Excellent job - God bless the men and women who work in law enforcement. The full story with name/details is in Sandhills Sentinel.
Good work from our police and Sheriff’s department. Good work by the quick-thinking neighbors.
