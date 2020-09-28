A Southern Pines man was arrested and charged with sex offense and drug charges on Friday as deputies from the Moore County Sheriff's Office were serving an outstanding warrant.
Joshua Robinson, 22, of Fairway Avenue in Southern Pines was charged with second degree forcible rape, assault by strangulation, possession of marijuana greater than ½ ounce, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
He was jailed under a $100,000 secured bond.
Deputies were in the process service of an outstanding arrest warrant on Friday at a home on the 100 block of Fairway Avenue when they located marijuana and items of paraphernalia resulting in a search warrant being obtained, according to as release from the Sheriff's Office.
Robinson is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Wednesday.
