Southern Pines may equip its police officers with body worn cameras if town leaders approve the recommended $200,000 investment. Town Manager Regan Parsons presented the proposed expenditure during a daylong budget session held last week.
The total cost would be carried over a five-year rollout with an annual anticipated outlay of $40,000. That is a bargain compared to four or five years ago when the town initially looked to add the technology. At that time, pricing for a similar program ran closer to $1 million dollars.
Parsons commended the town’s former police chief, Bob Temme, for taking a “wait and see approach.” He said that allowed time for the technology to improve, costs to decrease and, overall, for best use practices to be developed.
“Clearly with what is going on in the world, now is the time to get into this,” Parsons said. “We are in a far better place to get into this.”
“It is time,” agreed Southern Pines Police Chief Nick Polidori.
Under state law, body camera and police dash camera video is not considered a public record. The release of footage is up to the police chief or sheriff, or can be ordered by a Superior Court judge.
Polidori said they tested several body worn camera models this past year and one system was a standout winner. He is finalizing pricing and didn’t want to name the vendor until town leaders have approved the cost as part of the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget planning process.
Also in recent months, Southern Pines hired a civilian IT/equipment technician to provide support to the police department’s non-network technology. This includes devices such surveillance cameras (dash cams) in police vehicles, roadside speed and emergency signs, departmental radios and other telecommunications equipment.
Polidori said having this in-house expertise and manpower was a necessary step to initiate a body camera program.
“There is so much video that comes in. You need someone to dedicate for that function,” he said.
Cost has been a limiting factor for many law enforcement agencies looking to appropriate body worn cameras -- body cams, for short -- into their ranks. The shift to cloud-based data storage is bringing pricing down to earth.
Here in Moore County, the use of police dash cams is fairly routine but the prevalence of body cams is hit or miss: some departments have them, most don’t.
The area’s largest law enforcement agency, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, does not currently use either form of video technology.
“We’ve batted this around. You have to prioritize your purchases, looking at your needs versus your wants. Body cameras can be cost prohibitive,” said Major Andy Conway. “The County Commissioners have been very gracious in addressing our needs and we are trying to be fiscally sound and use our resources wisely. Like everybody else, we don’t want to see our taxes go up either.”
The Sheriff’s Office currently employs around 85 deputies, including 36 patrol officers. Conway estimated the cost to equip the entire department with body cameras would roughly run $80,000 per year, at a minimum. There is also the issue of who would review the footage and make sure the cameras were downloaded and operating properly.
“The sheer amount of information you have to manage, that is a full-time job. But we do see the trend in law enforcement going that way.”
Conway said the Sheriff’s Office did run a pilot program with dash cameras in the early 2000s, but the technology then was cumbersome. For now, the only video footage is limited to a Go Pro camera used by Moore County Detention Center personnel when they are handling a combative inmate.
“It is crude technology but it works. It has saved us lawsuits and time in court,” Conway said.
Last month during a daylong budget retreat with the Board of Commissioners, Chief Deputy Richard Maness presented a funding request for another full-time telecommunicator position to handle the increased number of calls for service they are receiving. In 2013, the Moore County Sheriff’s office responded to 28,302 calls for service. In 2020, the department received 50,627 calls, Maness reported.
During that same meeting, Conway presented a $27,000 funding request for Grey Key. This is a technology tool that helps law enforcement “break through” computer and smartphone device encryption programs. Currently, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office is one of only a handful of agencies in North Carolina with this capability.
“Digital forensics is where we are seeing that value. This is the trend we need to go in,” Conway said. “It is so valuable it is ridiculous. That is where we are finding our greatest value other than personnel in the field.”
Pinehurst Police Chief Glen Webb said the village department initially purchased body cameras in 2014, and have since gone through several technology upgrades.
“We use them in all interactions. That is a mandate for all of our officers including our reserve officers,” Webb said. “It is just a transparency tool for us.”
More often than not, the footage benefits the officer, he added. The body cameras provide a “great fish eye view” from the officer’s chest and the dash cameras can provide a wider context of an event.
Webb said they are currently looking at going to a single vendor for both systems to integrate the video footage.
“That way if we have a tragedy, God forbid, I can show the dash cam and the body cam simultaneously,” Webb explained. “These are tools for us to tell the whole story of how whatever happened, happened.”
“I have never had an officer, in my experience, that didn’t like having one. Maybe when they first came out there were some old school guys who didn’t like them. But in my view, I also saw them as something that can only help me.”
Aberdeen Police Chief Carl Colassaco said he is also looking at updating his department’s video technology. system. Currently APD officers have dash cameras in their vehicles and wear a portable microphone on their uniform that captures audio. Colassaco said he’s looking at shifting to a cloud-based data storage system and, potentially, adding two body cameras.
“The dash cams have come in handy for us. If a citizen complains (about a traffic stop or other police interaction), we can pull the video to review the situation. We also use it as a training tool for our officers,” he said.
Carthage Police Chief Bart Davis said his department has used dash camera technology for some 25 years, but he’s been reluctant to add body cameras.
“There are a number of issues. One has to do with the backend software: typically, that is a very expensive part of a body camera system. Also if you use a different body cam vendor than your dash cams, the software will not integrate so that would require another purchase,” Davis said.
Some years ago, the department beta tested a body camera and Davis said the “field of view” was a big problem. He noted that officers are trained to use a bladed stance, meaning they position their body at an angle with their service weapon on the far side.
“You did this and your camera was not facing the person anymore. So you would get audio but not video,” Davis said. “We decided we would wait a bit for technology to catch up. I think we are getting very close to that.”
“Now it is coming down to fitting that into our budgetary constraints. We had seen the advantage of having cameras in cars for many years but because of the expenses behind body cameras, we wanted to spend money on something that would work for us and be productive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.