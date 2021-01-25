The Morganton Road corridor is one of Moore County’s most attractive areas for commercial investment, particularly the 1.5 mile stretch between U.S. 15-501 and U.S. 1 in Southern Pines.
Since 1943, the town of Southern Pines has owned a 20-acre mostly undeveloped tract at the South Henley Street and Morganton Road intersection. Land that was bought for $10 that is now valued at $13.2 million, according to property tax records.
During a work session on Monday, town leaders discussed a proposal to hire Development Finance (DFI) to study the site’s future potential. DFI is a UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government sponsored program that partners with communities to provide specialized real estate development and finance expertise for transformative projects.
The town engaged DFI in March 2020 in support of revitalization efforts of West Southern Pines. During that project, this town-owned property was identified as a key opportunity.
Marcia Perritt, associate director with DFI, said the “pre-development services” would include a market analysis and feasibility study, determine existing site constraints, and identify a potential development partner to carry out the town’s vision. DFI’s study would also actively encourage and seek out public input related to community needs and priorities.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills is another important stakeholder in the discussion. The nonprofit organization owns a small 1.32 undeveloped triangular-shaped piece of land on the same section of Morganton Road, a donation received from the Van Camp family.
Mayor Pro Tem Paul Murphy asked how potential development would “interface” or tie into the existing historic WSP neighborhood, and create economic opportunities for residents.
Sarah Odio, a senior project manager with DFI, said that was a question that would lead and continue to be of value to help guide the planning process.
The cost for the study would run $64,200, with an option for additional consulting services related to the WSP community and hiring an outside architect to perform the site analysis for a combined total of approximately.$130,000.
“I would recommend we move forward with DFI in a heartbeat with the add-on,” said Town Councilman Mitch Lancaster. “It’s a heck of a commitment. But I definitely believe in the project overall and I think we can accomplish a lot from our citizens needs and wants.”
“From my standpoint, that land is very valuable. If we can build some synergies there and get some things going in West Southern Pines, that is high (priority) in my opinion,” added Lancaster.
