A special meeting Wednesday in the E.S. Douglass Community Center will summarize the progress made thus far on Southern Pines' comprehensive long range plan.
A long range plan guides growth in a town, using past and present factors to help direct future development. The town’s plan, originally developed in 2010 and last updated in 2016, is outdated because of the amount of growth seen in Southern Pines over the past 12 years.
Southern Pines planners have taken a community-first approach in updating the plan. They had their first ideas-exchange workshop in September to gather community input.
The meeting at noon on Jan. 4 is a joint summit for the Town Council and Planning Board to learn what progress consultants have made. Matt Noonkester, of City Explained, Inc., will present the information and answer questions.
The event is open for the public to attend in person or watch on the town's Youtube page. The same information is forthcoming to the long range plan website in the form of six reports.
Southern Pines Planning and Development Specialist Rachel Mann said the reports indicate a "halfway point." Future steps include another community meeting and then writing the plan.
The next community-oriented meeting will be on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. in the E.S. Douglass Center.
“Everybody should be there because it is the pinnacle of what we’re working on,” Mann said. “It's a huge event. We want as many people to come as possible because what is discussed at the January 26 meeting is really going to lead to writing the plan itself.”
The meeting will feature options for the community to help choose what future scenarios they want in town. Planning Director BJ Grieve said it is the place for residents to talk about “big community growth choices,” meaning anything from traffic concerns in neighborhoods to maintaining the charm of Southern Pines.
“Everything comes down to choices,” Grieve said. “If you say no to density, you may be saying no to a certain amount of affordability. Everything has consequences … you just have to choose how you want your community to grow.”
