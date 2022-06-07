Amanda Brown keeps an idea wall in her office. As director of library services for the town of Southern Pines, she’s always looking for innovative ways to connect with the community.
On a slip of paper — during the height of the pandemic — she’d written down a suggestion from a regular patron to create a seed library.
Deputy library director Aimee James took the idea one day “and she just ran with it,” Brown said.
Repurposing a vintage card catalog set of drawers, James created a seed library as a self-service, self-sustaining amenity that is open to the public. Located in the middle of the main branch alongside soil sample packets and garden-inspired books, the tidy seed library includes hundreds of labeled packets of different varieties of flowers, vegetables and herbs.
“It’s been a big hit,” Brown said, noting that over 200 seed packets were distributed last month to local home gardeners.
The first batches of seeds were primarily provided by Moore County Extension Office and two seed companies,Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Co. and Fedco Seeds, also donated to the library. James said each donated packet is opened and broken down into smaller packets that are carefully labeled with instructions, and made available for library visitors at no charge. No library card is required. The caveat is that those taking seeds are asked to collect their own seeds from their own gardens at the end of the growing season, to bring back to the library to donate and share with others.
“Initially we were seeing a lot of interest in flowers and herb seeds. But it depends on what can be planted. Right now, we are seeing more requests for vegetable seeds,” James said.
This week is National Garden Week (June 5-11), so it’s the perfect time to stop by the library to pick up some seeds to plant in your own garden. While you’re there, be sure to stroll through the library’s pollinator garden.
“During the pandemic, we had to redo how we were doing everything. We focused a lot on programs that were held outside our building, so we made our story circle bigger and added more outdoor furniture,” Brown said. “I also talked to the town’s grounds staff and they made me aware of an idea from the Appearance Commission to create a pollinator garden.”
Brown reached out to Savannah Laur, Moore County’s N.C. Cooperative Extension agent, worked with local Master Gardeners, and used grant funding through the N.C. Arboretum to provide plants for the Books and Bees Pollinator Garden.
“Working with our Extension Office has been one of the best partnerships we’ve had here,” Brown said. “Our patrons have loved it, and we’ve been able to continue these offerings.”
Upcoming events include:
Seed Saving In Pollinator Gardens
June 22, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Savanah Laur, NC Cooperative Extension agent, will present a program on seed saving in pollinator gardens.
Plant Propagation 101
June 25, 11 a.m. to noon
Namaste Arey of Meadowflower Farms will present Plant Propagation 101, filled with tips and tricks for turning cuttings into new baby plants.
Cooking With Herbs
July 23, 11 a.m. to noon
Janice Roberts, Family and Consumer Sciences agent from the Moore County Cooperative Extension, will demonstrate drying, saving and using herbs.
(1) comment
Woo hoo! Inspirational.
Change happens in small, powerful ways.
