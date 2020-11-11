Southern Pines Housing and Land Trust was awarded a $25,00 grant from Duke Energy this week, one of 40 organizations recognized for its commitment to civic engagement, reducing disparate outcomes, supporting policy, training and criminal justice reform across the state.
Earlier this year, Duke Energy committed to an annual social justice and racial equity grant cycle for at least three years in North Carolina. This is in addition to the more than $1 million the company provided in support of racial equity across all jurisdictions in August.
“We all have a role and responsibility in advancing justice and equity,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “Duke Energy is committed to creating equal opportunities for the communities we serve, and we’re proud to support organizations already leading this critical work across North Carolina.”
The Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust is engaged in civic work primarily in the West Southern Pines community. The organization has approached Moore County Schools with an offer to purchase the Southern Pines Primary campus on Carlisle street. Built in the early 1920s, the soon-to-vacated public school property is a documented Rosenwald school that was originally developed for the education of African-American children. The nonprofit hopes to use the property to build a cultural and community center.
“This funding is the jolt we needed to continue to develop our efforts to bridge West Southern Pines with East Southern Pines by providing a means to assist a largely minority community by building the West Southern Pines Center for African American History, Cultural Arts, and Business. This Center creates an incubator for economic development and community empowerment that will bring us together,” said Vincent Gordon, chairman of the Southern Pines Land & Housing Trust Board of Directors.
