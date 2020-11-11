Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible.