Southern Pines approved its final budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year at their regular meeting Tuesday.
Property taxes will remain the same at 40 cents per $100 valuation. This is the sixth consecutive year the ad valorem property taxes have remained flat, a trend which Town Manager Reagan Parsons said the town has been able to accomplish by having consistently high property values.
However, residents will have to pay more for utilities and will generally face higher fees for town services in the upcoming fiscal year. The trash and recycling service fees, for instance, will jump from $12 to $16.75 in
Property owners in Southern Pines can also expect to see a 5 percent increase in their monthly water and sewer bills come July 1, representing a $3.49 monthly hike. The increase, Parsons said, is so the town can keep up with its capital investment projects and operational expenses.
Fees for recreation also generally increased, especially for non-residents.
In general, the town is doing well financially. The draft budget shows $266,025 in leftover funds, not including the $6 million or so set aside for the rainy day fund.
Parsons said the town has not yet tapped into its American Rescue Plan Act funds, totaling $4.6 million, and the budget doesn't address it. The plan is to take the "standard allowance" for those funds, which Parsons said would allow the town to worry less about the federal reporting process and use the funds for other projects.
It's unclear yet what the town will use the ARPA funds for, but Parsons said he expects for staff to bring the town project ideas in the fall. Residents, particularly of West Southern Pines, have hoped the money would be used to help the low-income people and minority communities that have been disproportionally impacted by the financial and emotional hardships of the pandemic.
