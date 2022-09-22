On Tuesday, Southern Pines hosted its first Community Ideas Exchange workshop to involve residents in updating the town’s Comprehensive Long-Range Plan (CLRP).
“In its simplest form, a long-range plan is about looking at where you’ve been, assessing where you are, talking about where you want to be and then planning for how to get there,” said Planning Director BJ Grieve.
The current land use plan, developed in 2010 and last updated in 2016, has essentially been rendered outdated by the growth seen in Southern Pines over the past 12 years. One major source of growth involved more military families settling in Southern Pines due to the Defense Department’s base closure and realignment project in the early 2000s.
Rachel Mann, planning and development specialist for the town, said the creation of a new plan shows that the town cares about how it's growing. Tuesday’s workshop was intended to gauge what residents want to see as the process gets underway.
“In the CLRP process we are really prioritizing equity, and we are prioritizing hearing from everybody,” said Mann.
The workshop, divided into eight stations, was the first of several that are planned to engage the community in discussions around what they hope to see in the future. Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth called the three-hour session a fun, dynamic way for the community to think about the various elements that relate to the creation of a new comprehensive plan.
One station had participants use colored yarn to show their preferred modes of transportation to and from various activities. A well-visited station in the back corner featured a wall of images depicting different development types like single-family homes, apartment complexes and big-box retail stores. People marked these images with stickers to show how they felt about each coming into town.
The town in the past year has seen a significant increase in the number of retail and multifamily projects, especially along Morganton Road. More than 1,000 new apartments have been approved in the past year in that corridor, as well as units along U.S. 1 and off U.S. 15-501.
Karen Tussing, who has lived in Southern Pines for four years, came to the workshop to hear about the town's current ideas and to discuss the potential development and placement of a future middle school. Long-time resident Algene Johnson came to gather information and to see what the future might hold for the town.
Many concerns raised at the workshop related back to goals and key parts of the current land use plan, including increased transportation and housing, and respecting the town’s historical significance.
“This is a critical time for us in this town — a critical time for me as a senior citizen — in helping to mold and model what I want this community to be in the future,” said West Southern Pines resident Dorothy Brower. “And to emphasize the need to improve my community, which is the West Southern Pines community, to make sure we preserve our historic relevance and buildings and to make sure to recognize the relevance of the history of West Southern Pines.”
Other attendees were concerned with the town’s rapid growth in the past 18 months. Pam Garty and Marilyn Neely said they have noticed a boom of people in the last six years, causing increased traffic and housing placed seemingly without concern for surroundings.
While not opposed to growth, Garty and Neely said it needs to be appropriately planned. Garty wants to continue to see open dialogue on the topic of her town’s future.
The town also formed a Community Advisory Committee to provide additional community feedback on the plan. That committee has met once and will meet four more times over the anticipated one-year long project.
The next workshop is a “quiz bowl” to be held on Nov. 2. For more information on the workshops or the new CLRP, contact Mann at rmann@southernpines.net or (910) 692-4003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.