After months of being short-staffed, the Southern Pines Planning Department is finally back to having all hands on deck.
The department, which processes applications for development in the town, hired two new planners in March. The first hire will take over for former planner Suzie Russell, who left her role at the end of January to take a similar position in Morrisville. The other hire will fill a newly-created position that the department has been trying to fill for nine months, Planning Director BJ Grieve said.
“We'll be back to historic staffing levels,” Grieve said, adding that the work can still “be challenging, given the current growth and development environment.”
Pam Graham, who currently serves as the assistant town manager and planning director for the Town of Elon, will start as the Principal Planner for Southern Pines on April 11. An AICPA certified planner, Graham has nearly 20 years of experience in the design field. In addition, Graham worked for Aberdeen’s planning department from 2010 to 2018, serving as the town’s planning director from 2013 to 2018.
Grieve said he is thrilled to have someone with Graham’s skills and experience join his team.
“We’re just really excited to bring her on board,” Grieve said.
Graham will be tackling many of Russell’s former duties. Initially, she will be working with the town’s historic district and “looking at some of the more complex, larger development projects,” Grieve said.
Rachel Mann, who currently works as a planner for Sanford, will be starting soon as the town’s first Planning and Community Development Specialist, a position that was created following a 2020 recommendation from the University of North Carolina School of Government’s Development Finance Initiative, Grieve said. Mann has been in the planning field since she started as a planner for Sanford in 2019.
In her role, Mann will serve in a liaison role for the West Southern Pines community.
“The challenge that was identified in the past is that planning staff are typically very busy with current planning and development review, and frequently lack the resources to attend meetings and assist with various initiatives (in West Southern Pines),” Grieve said. This position was created to address that challenge, Grieve said, based on DFI’s recommendation.
In addition, Mann will work to address the town’s long-range planning goals, which include things like setting the tone for future developments and determining future land uses. The town “has recognized a lack of dedicated long range planning capacity on staff” for a while, Grieve said, so Mann’s new role will help address that need as well.
“You can save an awful lot of future tax dollars by thinking strategically about development today,” Grieve said. “And in the next few years, you can make sure growth goes where it's more affordable to serve in the future.”
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.
