Culminating more than thirty years as town attorney for Southern Pines, Doug Gill retired at the end of the Southern Pines Town Council meeting Tuesday. At the same time, the town announced it would hire Mac McCarley, a partner with Parker Poe Adams and Bernstein LLC, to serve as its next legal counsel.
As town attorney, Gill carried out the typical duties of a municipal lawyer: guiding the council, managers and department heads in legal matters and procedures and preparing legal documents.
Gill, who sat through his last Town Council meeting Tuesday, has been a regular presence at council meetings throughout the years, weighing in on legal matters whenever his services were requested.
“This man has been at every council meeting, and he’s served us well,” Mayor Carol Haney said. “He’s actually helped us find a replacement — and this gentleman is extremely well-qualified — so we thank you for your service.”
Gill was first hired by Southern Pines on Feb. 12, 1991, Town Manager Reagan Parsons said after Tuesday’s meeting. Gill holds a bachelor's degree from Duke University and a law degree from Harvard University. He has served as a solo, partner, and of counsel with Gill and Tobias LLP, in Southern Pines. Gill and Tobias specializes in real estate closings, estate planning and estate administration, according to the firm’s website.
In his personal life, Gill has been an active member of the Southern Pines and Moore County communities. He is a past president of the Southern Pines Business Association and has served on their board of directors, as well as the board of directors of the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills; the Sandhills Children’s Center; the Sunrise Preservation Group; and the Moore County Literary Council.
Haney said Gill will stay on a little while longer to familiarize McCarley with the town’s bylaws.
According to his bio on Parker Poe’s website, McCarley has extensive experience advising local governments, serving as the city attorney for Charlotte for 17 years and for Greeneville for 14 years. He has also served as the assistant general counsel for the North Carolina League of Municipalities in Raleigh and holds a bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
McCarley works out of Parker Poe’s Charlotte offices, where he “concentrates his practice in advising local governments and private sector clients in regulatory and public policy matters,” according to his bio. Parker Poe is a Carolinas-based law firm with more than 275 attorneys that represents “many of the Southeast’s largest companies and local governments” in a variety of sectors. They have eight offices across the Southeast, including in Charlotte, Raleigh, Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Spartanburg, Atlanta and Washington D.C.
In other news at the Town Council meeting Tuesday, Southern Pines approved an architectural review for the recently approved Patrick's Pointe apartment project along U.S. 1. The council approved a special use permit for that project in late February, after a few months of debate. It was highly controversial and led to a change in the town’s municipal code aimed at giving residents and the council more say in large-scale, residential developments that tend to tip the scale in favor of developers.
At the meeting, the architect for Patrick’s Pointe, Kary Finley, also shared final renditions of the 266-unit apartment complex. He said he had adjusted the designs to be indicative of the
“character of downtown Southern Pines,” and generally tried to break from the mold with the project. Finley said this was done by adding unique details, like including both red brick and white brick, that would make the apartments “a little more sophisticated than you would typically see for a development like this.”
In other planning news, BJ Grieve, planning director for Southern Pines, said that the hearing for the St. John Paul II Catholic School expansion had been delayed again as the opposing party had requested a continuance, and the applicant had obliged. The opposing attorney said the parties were meeting this week to continue private negotiations. The hearing initially began in April, stopped temporarily in May, and has not resumed since, as both sides are trying to resolve the matter on their own before going back before the council.
Parsons also elaborated on the EV charging stations proposal that was first presented at the agenda meeting last week. He said that Go Pines, the company providing the chargers, will be in attendance at the work session on Aug. 22 to answer questions from the council and share more about the proposal. That meeting will take place at 3:00 p.m. at the Southern Pines Police Department on West Pennsylvania Avenue.
