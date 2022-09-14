The Douglass Community Center on West Pennsylvania Avenue was recognized and formally named the Emanuel S. Douglass Community Center during Tuesday’s business meeting, in memory of former mayor Emanual Stephens “Jug” Douglass. A framed copy of the resolution was presented to Mayor Pro Tem Paul Murphy and Vincent Gordon, chair of the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust.
Originally constructed in 1942 as “Our Lady of Victory School,” and eventually became the first integrated school in Moore County, the building was later dedicated for use by the community.
A veteran of World War II, Douglass served on the town council of Southern Pines from 1968 to 1987, and was the town’s first Black mayor, elected by voters in 1977. His served extended to volunteer leadership roles with the American Legion Post No. 177, West Southern Pines Civic Club, Southern Pines Planning Board and Citizens Advisory Committee, Moore County Recreation Board, PeeDee Council of Governments, Sandhills Community Action program and Southern Pines Library Board of Directors.
He was a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, where he earned a degree in industrial arts education and was later inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame. Douglass was an instructor and assistant principal at Cameron Morrison Training School, in Richmond County, and also served as a mentor and role model for area youth.
With no children of his own, Douglass, instead, considered the community’s youth as his personal responsibility, stated Mayor Carol Haney reading from the formal resolution. She also thanked the West Southern Pines Community Connectors group for encouraging the formal dedication in Douglass’s honor.
“I love working together to make this community a better place for all citizens of Southern Pines,” Haney said.
The Emanuel S. Douglass Community Center is located at 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. The historic building offers rooms for senior games, crafts, classes and activities, a fitness and exercise room, and outdoor amenities include an updated playground.
