Southern Pines got a new assistant town manager recently as Fire Chief Mike Cameron stepped up to accept his promotion as the town’s second assistant manager.
Cameron, who has been Southern Pines’ fire chief since 2016, will continue in his primary role while also overseeing the town’s technology, public works, engineering, inspections and utility departments. Cameron will join existing Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth, working alongside Town Manager Reagan Parsons to oversee the town’s nearly 200 employees and daily operations.
“There's a lot of people in the background doing work that the general population doesn't always see,” Cameron said. One of his goals as assistant manager is to draw attention to the work that goes on behind the scenes. “You kind of want to highlight those things,” he said.
Town Manager Reagan Parsons first brought up promoting Cameron to the role of assistant town manager during the town’s annual budget retreat this past April, as the change was made with the town’s fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. Parsons said Cameron already works a lot with the departments he will now oversee, especially when it comes to emergency management situations.
“He brings an awful lot to the table,” Parsons said. “I'm very excited to be able to offer him that opportunity.”
Cameron has had a long career in public service, during which time he’s dedicated himself to public safety in Moore County. Prior to working at Southern Pines, he served as the county fire marshal for 10 years before being promoted to the Moore County 911 director. He joined the Southern Pines Fire Department in 2007, serving as captain, assistant fire chief and then deputy fire chief before taking on the top leadership role as fire chief.
Cameron is also fire chief of the merged Cypress Pointe Fire/Rescue Department and is the chairman of the Moore County Fire Commission, the secretary of the Moore County Fire Chiefs’ Association and serves on the Sandhills Community College Public Safety Training Committee.
Cameron is enthusiastic about starting the new position in Southern Pines while continuing to lead the Fire Department.
“I'm just excited to be moving in this direction, looking forward to new challenges,” Cameron said. “I'm happy to move forward.”
Cameron’s office will remain at the Southern Pines Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.