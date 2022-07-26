Amid what can only be described as an identity crisis, Southern Pines is taking the first steps toward redefining what future growth in the town will look like.
The town signed a contract Monday with City Explained Inc., a consulting firm that will help it devise a new Comprehensive Long-Range Plan to guide future development in Southern Pines. According to the current plan, it’s meant to guide “what happens on the ground relative to land use, transportation, natural resources, parks, utilities and other aspects of a community’s development.”
The CLRP is not a legal document, but rather a planning tool that outlines the town’s goals and vision for new growth. It will be developed with extensive community involvement and feedback, Planning Director BJ Grieve said. He hopes to have it done by the time next summer rolls around.
“We have an aggressive timeframe for this,” Grieve said at the Town Council work session on Monday. He said that while the process normally takes 18 months, Southern Pines is hoping to complete it in 10.
Given the culture around new development in Southern Pines, this urgency makes sense. In recent months, residents have amped up calls for a moratorium on new growth, particularly large-scale residential development. Residents of the historically Black West Southern Pines have also voiced concerns about gentrification.
According to the current CLRP, the town’s first long-range plan was referred to as “Vineland,” to help sell it as a resort community with attractive nature. However, it wasn’t until 2010 that an official plan took hold. That plan was revised in 2016 and outlines the town’s goals for future development as far out as 2040.
The 162-page document is also “intended to guide the Town’s decision makers as they allocate resources, take specific actions and provide services for residents and businesses in the community,” the introduction states. The plan also aims to:
Articulate a common vision, goals and policies that serve as an agreement with the public and establish expectations regarding the town’s actions;
Identify the challenges that the town must address to achieve its goals;
Guide town staff actions through goals, policies and recommended programs;
Guide elected and appointed leaders as they make decisions about regulations, specific development projects and budgets
Grieve said the update will require intensive feedback from the community and collaboration across neighborhoods. He said that community engagement workshops where people can offer their input will take place in late August and early September. The town will also put together a steering committee to work alongside staff, the Town Council and the Planning Board on the update.
Grieve noted that City Explained has a special emphasis on ensuring all members of a community have their voices heard.
“Because the consultants understood that making sure that we equitably engage our community — not just people who have internet access, not just people who have cars, not just people who are frequent fliers and love this stuff — but we genuinely attempt to engage (everyone), the consultants actually added a service where they are going to quantify the makeup of our community,” Grieve said.
“And then we will set goals for how much of each subtype community we're going to reach, and if we're falling short of those goals during engagement, we will shift our strategies for engagement to make sure that we don't just hear from the people who are easiest to hear from, that we hear from certain segments that we made that effort to reach out.”
