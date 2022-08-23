A new mixed-use project in downtown Southern Pines is not in line with its standards, Southern Pines Town Council members said during a preliminary discussion of a proposed development at their work session Monday.
Located at 164 S. Bennett Street, the 0.815 acre lot is an undeveloped property across the street and diagonal from the Southern Pines Growler and next to the town-owned parking lot on Bennett Street. Plans for the site have been brought to the council before, but none have ever come to fruition.
The developer is Blake Webb of Capital Commercial LLC and Carolina Commercial Property Management LLC. Webb was not present at the meeting, so his representatives shared a few details about the project. They said that the proposed building would be 10,000 square feet of mixed-use development, including street level retail with 50 condos above. The building would be four-stories high with an underground parking garage.
The developer has not yet submitted an application to the town, a first step that kicks off the entire development process. On that note, the purpose of the meeting was to get a sense of the council’s impression of the plans, Planning Director BJ Grieve said.
Grieve noted that he had advised Webb against a preliminary presentation to the council, given the current climate surrounding development in Southern Pines and the plan’s disregard for new changes to the town’s zoning laws that require larger multi-family developments to be part of a planned development.
Recent conversations regarding density, building height and location were also likely to make this project less than favorable in the eyes of the council, Grieve had told Webb, giving the example of the last project that went before the council in this way in March. That project included a massive apartment complex across from Memorial Park; after hearing tremendous blowback on social media once the project was publicized, the developers decided to abandon their plans, Grieve said.
The majority of the council seemed to agree that, while the mixed-use development suited the town’s needs, it was not practical in terms of location, scale or density.
“There's so many things that we can't even think about approving with this design,” Mayor Carol Haney said. “Density is the obvious, height is the obvious. It is a beautiful design, but not there. That’s not gonna fly.”
Councilmember Taylor Clement said the project aligned with the “character” of the town “that we keep talking about.” She appreciated the practicality of the parking features, which include a subterranean parking lot and ample space for on street parking, as well as its creative housing options.
“It's a shame that this kind of thing can't go where they want it to go. I think it looks far better than a lot of the stuff that is brought to us,” Clement said. “My understanding is — from somebody who lives above their business — is that's what a lot of people want to do — they want to live and work and stay downtown.”
Haney agreed. “The design is really attractive, and the idea is really a good idea to have retail below and housing above,” she said. “It really is. It’s just that it’s too much, too much of a good thing.”
Enrique Artiga of Artiga Design, the design firm hired for the project, said that the council’s input was helpful in considering the development team’s next moves. “This is actually very important,” Artiga said of the feedback session.
Artiga added that he understood that it was necessary to “shrink” the project for approval to be considered by reducing the building height and number of housing units. He said he was pleased to have a better grasp of the town’s expectations.
During the meeting, the council also got the opportunity to ask Go Pines LLC questions about the partnership with the town and proposed lease for electric vehicle charging stations in Southern Pines. Chris Hopfensperger of Go Pines said the fee structure is based on the cost of electricity and the surcharge Duke Energy puts on the meter. Users will be charged per kilowatt hour for their energy consumption, and Go Pines plans to charge around 30 cents per kilowatt hour for use of their charging stations, Hopfensperger said. For context, most cars get about three miles per kWh, but many average well-above that.
The council will take action on the Go Pines lease at their next work session on Sept. 25.
The council also heard a brief update on the town’s comprehensive long-range plan, and they verified the Community Advisory Committee members chosen by the Planning Board last week. The first meeting of that committee, along with other stakeholder meetings, will take place this week, as planning consultant firm City Explained Inc. visits Southern Pines and seeks to learn more about the community.
A meet-and-greet where residents can ask City Explained questions about the comprehensive long-range plan update is scheduled for Wednesday at the Southern Pines Growler from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In addition, the town will host a meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the planning process for the Whitehall Tract at the Douglass Community Center at 6:00 p.m.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 692-7271 or evey@thepilot.com
