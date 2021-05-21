Southern Pines Daycare Dismisses Toddler After Parents Report Mistreatment

A Southern Pines couple alleges their toddler was dismissed from a local daycare in an act of retaliation after they filed a complaint against the facility.
Amanda and Kirill Bumin were unbuckling their son Max from his car seat in February when they discovered that an employee of Sunshine Learning Center had wrapped layers of masking tape around the skin of the boy’s ankles. The employee later claimed the tape was meant to prevent Max, who was 20 months old at the time, from taking off his shoes.
“It was shocking,” Kirill Bumin said. “I grew up in the former Soviet Union, where the daycare experience was kind of brutal. But even there, neither my mom or any of my other relatives can recall a situation where a child’s shoes were taped to his ankles.”
His wife immediately texted photographs of the tape to the daycare’s owner, Eyob Andemichael, demanding an explanation. She said Andemichael deferred to Max’s teacher, who claimed that employees regularly use tape to deter small children from removing their shoes as a safety measure.
Amanda Bumin filed a complaint on Feb. 8 with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Child Development and Early Education. Eleven days later, a licensing consultant for the division made an unannounced visit to the daycare.
Deborah Davis, the DCDEE consultant, interviewed Andemichael and two other staff members about the incident. Their account conflicted with what Amanda Bumin had originally been told, with both staff members telling Davis that was the “first time tape had been used” on a child, according to Davis’ written summary of the visit.
Davis determined that the complaint was “substantiated,” and the facility had violated a requirement of state law. “Each child was not attended to in a nurturing and appropriate manner, or in keeping with the child’s developmental needs,” she wrote.
Andemichael was given two weeks to provide Davis with a compliance letter stating how the violation was corrected and “how it will be prevented in the future.” The daycare quickly announced a new policy requiring all children to wear shoes with laces.
Kirill Bumin said the policy, which he and other parents were asked to sign, made no mention of the violation involving his son.
“I immediately took it to mean this was in response to the situation with Max,” he said. “It didn’t necessarily solve the issue of staff members engaging in egregious behavior by taping shoes to children’s ankles, but it at least showed that they were trying to address the complaint in some fashion.”
Sudden Dismissal
Amanda Bumin said the couple had little choice but to keep Max enrolled at the daycare.
“Pulling him out of Sunshine would have been a lot easier said than done,” she said. “Even if we weren’t in a pandemic, most of the daycares in the area that accept infants and toddlers have a year-long waitlist.”
Watching Max while working from home was not an option for Amanda Bumin, who is the executive director of an assisted living community in Seven Lakes, or her husband, an assistant dean of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s graduate school. They decided to “tough it out,” she said, until after Max’s second birthday in May, when he would be old enough to attend preschool with his sister.
But the Bumins were forced to change their plans when they received a letter from Andemichael on March 10 informing them that their son was no longer welcome at the daycare.
“Per your written concern and following our written stated policy, Sunshine Learning Center reserves the right to ask parents to make alternative arrangements for care if it is determined that a child’s needs cannot be met,” Andemichael wrote.
Amanda Bumin said the notice “came out of nowhere.” Andemichael had never before mentioned that Max had needs that could not be fulfilled by the daycare’s staff, she said.
“The day before we got that letter, I was in his office paying for Max’s tuition,” she said. “He didn’t say anything to me. Nothing.”
The angry mother found herself once again demanding an explanation from the administration. She said Andemichael's wife, who works at the daycare, claimed the Bumins were “obviously unhappy” with the business because they complained to the state about the tape around Max’s ankles.
“So because I called the state on you for a complaint, you’re kicking my son out of your daycare?” Amanda Bumin recalled saying at the time. “That’s retaliation.”
Amanda Bumin noted that Seven Lakes Assisted Living and Memory Care, the long-term care community where she serves as executive director, is also overseen by a division of DHHS. She said a complaint involving her facility would be investigated by the state in much the same way as the complaint she filed against Sunshine Learning Center.
“People have a right to complain,” she said. “If the state came to me and said ‘we received this complaint and there’s photos, there’s evidence,’ I would do whatever it takes to make sure the people in my care are safe. That’s the normal thing to do. You don’t just brush it off or take it out on the person who complained.”
Andemichael's letter stated the couple had two weeks to make arrangements for their son. But when Amanda Bumin went to pick up Max the following day, she was handed a plastic grocery bag filled with the boy’s clothes, diapers and blanket.
She was told that would be Max’s last day at the facility.
‘Nothing to Hide’
Andemichael was given multiple opportunities to comment on the violation and circumstances surrounding Max’s dismissal for this article.
The Pilot sent a list of written questions to email addresses for both Andemichael and Sunshine Learning Center on April 14. After a week passed with no response, a reporter contacted Andemichael to follow up on the emails, which Andemichael said he had only then located in his spam folder.
In a brief phone conversation with the reporter on April 19, Andemichael said he was willing to sit down for an interview and would call back to set up a time to meet after checking his schedule. The next day, however, Andemichael emailed The Pilot to say he could not answer the questions that had been provided because the incident was still under investigation.
He declined to comment on the nature of the investigation when a reporter called for clarification. Still, Andemichael insisted that he had “nothing to hide” and The Pilot’s “questions will be answered” following the investigation’s conclusion.
Andemichael went on to allege that the Bumins were “trying to damage our business” and had “threatened to blackmail us by going to The Pilot,” repeating a claim he had made in an earlier text message to the reporter. He declined to elaborate on the alleged extortion, an accusation that Amanda Bumin dismissed as “ridiculous.”
“There’s absolutely nothing to blackmail him for,” she said. “I don’t want anything from him.”
Asked if the violation recorded in February was still under investigation by the state, Catie Armstrong, press assistant for DHHS, said the substantiated complaint was reviewed after Andemichael himself “submitted new information” to the agency in April.
“However DCDEE Child Care Licensing has determined that the violation will not be removed,” Armstrong said, adding that the department never advised Andemichael not to comment on the case.
Andemichael did not respond Thursday to messages inquiring about the questions he had been sent more than a month earlier by The Pilot.
The DCDEE website shows that several other violations have been recorded at Sunshine Learning Center since June 2018. The daycare received a written warning from the state in 2019 after a staff member “handled several 3-year-old children roughly by pulling them on the arms and pushing them,” according to the warning.
Most of the other violations documented at the three-star facility were comparatively minor. An annual inspection conducted by Davis, the DCDEE consultant, in December found that the daycare was 94-percent compliant with “all applicable child care rules and regulations.”
