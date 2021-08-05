The future disposition of the Southern Pines Primary School campus could be decided in the next week. But there is more at stake than a real estate transaction.
Last month Southern Pines Land & Housing Trust Chairman Vincent Gordon asked town leaders to consider making a $160,00 investment towards the group’s efforts to acquire the 17-acre property. Following that discussion, the Southern Pines Town Council immediately went into closed session to consider options.
By taking a financial stake in that effort, the town’s proposed support can be viewed twofold: as a vote of confidence in the project itself, and the funds allow the land trust to increase its bid to the fully appraised valuation of $685,000.
“This is very concerning to me. Our relationship with land trust went from zero to sixty in 10 minutes,” Councilman Mitch Lancaster said, during an off-the-cuff conversation at Wednesday’s agenda meeting.
The land trust envisions turning the campus into a center for African-American culture with a museum and other tenants, including a commitment from Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills. Gordon has also told school officials the trust is working with the town, the early childhood education program at Sandhills Community College, and an N.C. State University Natural Learning Initiative to develop a “Farm to Fork” STEM education program for preschoolers in the Blanchie Carter Discovery Park.
Lancaster views those plans as “too ambitious” and expressed concern that a partnership with the land trust could set the town up for a bigger burden of costs “down the road.” According to a site evaluation at the behest of the land trust, redevelopment of the campus buildings will run at least $8 million.
Local home builder Ron Jackson has also approached school officials with a competing offer of $900,000 for the property; however, neighborhood advocates have pushed back against outside influences that many see could lead to gentrification of the historically Black enclave.
“I think the greater implication is ethical and that is something the school board will have to deal with,” said Mayor Pro Tem Paul Murphy. “There are ethical issues when there are gestures toward a community. There is a difference between community development and community redevelopment.”
Lancaster said he was not questioning the legality of the town’s closed door discussions, only that he wanted to shed some light on what was being considered.
“Whether we like it or not, we are a big part of that (school board) discussion,” he said. “We have been brought to the table and we have made it clear that we are partnering in the purchase of this land, this building, this complex, whatever. So, as a councilman, I feel I should express my opinions on it….The way we are doing it should be known.”
“Personally, I don’t think town money should go to an entity or charity to buy a piece of property or buildings. I don’t think that is our role,” Lancaster added it could be a slippery slope for potential future requests from other special interest groups.
“If you are going to do some zoning and rezoning to commercial, I feel the fair way to look at it is to go out to an open bid process. I feel like the taxpayers of Moore County, and I am one of them, deserve to have the highest price. I think (school board member) David Hensley’s logic is right on, but I don’t necessarily agree with his valuation of that acreage.”
Lancaster said he liked the school board’s alternative proposal, approved on a 5-2 vote in July, to sell five acres at the corner of New York Avenue and Carlisle Street to the land trust. A restrictive deed on file with Moore County since 1924 still limits that specific parcel, or any profits generated there, to “the use of Negro education.”
“That is manageable and I see that as the better side of the land. I would encourage them to get the five acres, they have the money to do that now, and you still have a chance to develop the other side.”
Councilman Mike Saulnier reminded the room that the future disposition of the 17-acre property is between the land trust and the school board -- that decision does not involve the town.
“We have a separate and distinct relationship with the land trust. This is a different discussion and negotiation between the land trust and us (town),” said Saulnier.
Mayor Carol Haney agreed, noting that the town’s negotiations with the land trust were ongoing with details still being “hammered out.” Any potential financial agreement between the two parties would go through a public hearing review process before action was taken.
“We are still using public money for a public something,” she said.
“We need to wait for the cake to be baked before you can put on the icing,” agreed Murphy. “It sounds like there are still some things in the icing that need to be discussed.”
(3) comments
Don’t trust the Land Trust which has as its goal to steal property owned by Moore County Schools.
Steal?
Convey the entire parcel to the Land Trust using whatever means are available.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.