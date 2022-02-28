After three months of debate, the Southern Pines Town Council approved the contentious Patrick's Pointe development in a 4-1 vote at their meeting Monday.
Residents of the adjacent Village Green neighborhood had protested the proposed development along U.S. 1. Homeowners hired an attorney to oppose Patrick's Pointe during the hearing for its approval. The council extended the hearing in December and January before closing debate at their meeting on Feb. 8.
Councilmember Ann Petersen was the sole dissenting vote.
Council members defended their decision based on the legal circumstances of the matter. Because the opposition failed to provide any "expert witness" or evidence that could be held up in court, council members argued that their hands were tied in the matter.
"It's a difficult decision between what's ethical and what's legal," Mayor Carol Haney said. "And I always heavily lean on ethical, but in a court of law, it's got to be what's legal."
Haney said that if the town rejected the proposal she was certain that the developers would appeal the decision in court. In this regard, she said it was in the town's best interest to avoid costly legal fees that would ensue as a result of the appeal.
In other business Monday, the council:
- Approved the first phase of the Waterworks development across the street from Reservoir Park on Midland Road
- Approved plans for a retail center on the corner of Morganton and Brucewood Roads
- Discussed street resurfacing contract for FY 21-22
- Heard an update on the Southern Pines skate park project
This is a developing story
