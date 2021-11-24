Southern Pines maintains over 82 miles of roads, two fire stations, a police station, multiple other administrative and public works-related buildings, plus an arsenal of recreational facilities including Pool Park, Downtown Park, Memorial Park, the Morgan ton Road sports complex, and the Douglass Community Center. In addition, the town operates an expansive network of water and sewer and a water treatment plant.
Keeping these assets shipshape for the town to conduct business and engage with the community -- while balancing annual operating expenses -- requires plenty of forethought.
Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth presented a new 10-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) to town leaders on Monday, Nov. 22. Once approved, it will provide a forecasting tool to schedule out major expenditures between Fiscal Year 2023-2033.
Also known as a Community Investment Program, the CIP was developed with current economic realities in mind, Roth said. That includes slipping interest rates on investment income, and increasing costs for materials and contracting work due to high demand and limited availability. Southern Pines also stands to benefit from American Rescue Plan Act federal dollars, though the rules on how those funds can be spent are still evolving.
Roth noted the proposed CIP also takes into account any outstanding projects identified in the 2018 facilities evaluation conducted by Creech & Associates. The assessment prioritized over $1 million in repairs to address “immediate needs,” primarily related to mechanical systems in some of the town’s oldest buildings. Southern Pines has spent nearly a half a million dollars towards these fixes including replacing the HVAC system at Douglass Community Center.
“The town puts aside money each year towards the upgrades. The CIP allows us to be proactive and gives us a buffer so we don’t get caught in an emergency situation,” she said, noting, as of today, “we feel very confident about Creech’s estimated costs for future projects.”
Looking out over the 10-year horizon, Roth recommended a consistent, annual allocation of CIP funding will help flatten out “peaks and valleys” for years when big ticket purchases are anticipated, such as a new fire truck or new road construction.
“Most of the CIP is tied to the Creech study. What you are essentially doing is advance funding years when you have seen a spike and potentially looking at needing a loan,” said Town Manager Reagan Parsons. “It is a planning tool to get anticipated data and costs into one place (in annual budget).”
Mayor Carol Haney thanked Roth and Parsons, “It is nice to be able to be proactive, and not reactive.”
In October, Roth presented a related report on proposed street resurfacing projects over the next decade. She explained the most cost-effective time to do resurfacing work is when a street is in “fair” condition. As a street deteriorates to a “poor” condition, reconstruction may be required -- with estimated costs running seven times higher.
The town has historically spent around $250,000 on its annual resurfacing contracts and Powell Bill revenues of approximately $150,000 are allocated toward road maintenance expenses. Roth said the town’s road network has expanded, there is a greater percentage of high volume roads today, and a number of neighborhood streets developed in the late 1990s are in need of attention.
Over the past 20 years, the town has resurfaced an average of 1.7 miles each year, which is well below the recommended 5.48 miles as determined by a 2019 road condition assessment.
“If this trend continues, the resurfacing cycle for our current 82 mile network will be approximately 49 years,” Roth said, noting that would force a number of roads well beyond the point of preventive maintenance.. “This is not a good trend we want to continue.”
Instead she recommended a modified plan to resurface high volume streets on a 15-year schedule. Low volume (neighborhood) streets would be resurfaced less frequently on a 22.5-year schedule. To accomplish this plan, the town would need to allocate $1.2 million next fiscal year, and steadily increase that amount each year to over $1.5 million in the next 10 years.
