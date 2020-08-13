Proposed Hutton Build storage facility

A modified design rendering of the Hutton Build self-storage facility proposed on Brucewood Road, courtesy of LKC Engineering.

Southern Pines town leaders reviewed a modified plan for a proposed three-story, self-storage facility on Brucewood Road on Tuesday. The conditional district rezoning request was submitted by LKC Engineering, on behalf of Hutton Build.

Currently the 2.54-acre tract is zoned for mixed use development, but the list of permitted uses does not include self-storage.

Last October, Aaron Breeden with Hutton Build met with officials to discuss a conceptual plan for a climate-controlled storage facility to be located in Southern Pines Village, between the Elmcroft of Southern Pines senior living facility and Residence Inn by Marriott.

However, the project’s design did not pass muster with the town’s Planning Board when more detailed plans were reviewed last month. Concerns were raised about traffic safety, impacts on neighboring properties, and inconsistency with the town’s long-range land plan.

“The Planning Board felt we could use a storage facility within town limits, but this particular property may not be appropriate,” said town planner, Suzy Russell.

The design was modified to include additional brick on the exterior and architectural elements, including windows on the east side facing Elmcroft, to create a more attractive building.

Nick Robinson, a land use attorney who presented the plan for Hutton Build, said the facility had been slightly downsized and the footprint shifted 10-feet away from the northeast property line near Elmcroft. He said the goal is to create a safe, convenient storage option for local residents.

“Context is critically important,” Robinson said, noting the sloped lot would hide much of the lower level of the building. “When put in scale context with where it will be situated, it is very much consistent (with neighboring properties). Most of the front facing view appears to be a two-story high building.”

The traffic impact is projected at 150 trips per day. The proposed development would have 14 parking spaces, including an ADA-compliant space.

Town Councilman Mike Saulnier said it was a “great looking building,” but had some reservations about how the facility would fit into the overall Southern Pines Village development.

“If the site is to be developed, it needs to be the right thing. A conditional zoning district was approved years ago that seems to have met the intent. It is a nice road to drive down right now,” he said.

